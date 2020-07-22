ABOUT TOWN: Snag tamales, hit the Speakeasy, and shop an Open Air Market this weekend

In real time
Some 40 vendors will be on hand during an Open Air Market featuring Black-owned businesses at the Freight House Farmers Market, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport, from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 26.
Hosted by The QC Empowerment Network, the Market is an extension of the annual Black Business Expo that organization also hosts, said Tracy White, chair of the network’s Economic Equity Committee.
“Recently, there has been a push nationwide to shop Black-owned businesses as a show of solidarity and in recognition of the disparities that exist even in our own community," White said. "We felt that there was an opportunity to really push the ‘buy-Black’ initiative by creating a space for the businesses to gather together."
Social-distance guidelines will be in place, and masks and hand sanitizer will be available. For more information, visit bit.ly/30I7iOu.
Dine & drink
Snag homemade tamales while supporting an East Moline woman from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 23, during a curbside pickup event with Tamales for Hope, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 4501 7th Ave., Rock Island.
Tamales are $15 per dozen, and include pork with red chile; rajas (green peppers and cheese); and chicken with green chile. Text Tamales for Hope owner Maricarmen Lopez at 309-428-2424 to order in advance. Then, pay through Zelle (Maria Lopez, 309-428-2424, lopezmari798@gmail.com); Cashapp ($tamalesforhope2019, 309-428-2424); PayPal (309-428-2424) or Venmo (@Maria-Lopez-1318). If you pay at pickup, please bring exact change.
Orders will be on a table inside the church on the east side of the building.
Lopez is a Leukemia survivor and patient who started Tamales for Hope to provide income for herself while maintaining flexibility to attend doctor’s appointments. Her goal is to offer “the best tamales in the Quad-Cities,” according to the Tamales for Hope Facebook page.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2OKquoT.
With the family
Join a “fin-tastic” virtual mermaid party via Zoom at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, presented by the Davenport Public Library.
The party will include painting beach totes, and making a shell crown, mermaid wand and snacks, according to the Facebook event page at bit.ly/3jv6THx. Register for the free party to receive a link and password to the event as well as a party supply box, which may be picked up before July 25. Children must be registered individually, and a parent or guardian must be present during the live event.
Crafts are best suited for kids ages 5-10, but younger children may participate with the help of an adult.
For more information, visit davenportlibrary.com or call 563-326-7832.
Just for fun
Grab your lawn chairs and some snacks and join well-known local storyteller Brian “Fox” Ellis at 8 p.m. Friday, July 24, for American Indian Star Stories at The Twinflower Inn, 110 North Olson St., Bishop Hill. Social-distancing guidelines will be in place, and the Filling Station will serve its usual Friday Night Dinner beginning at 5 p.m.
Fox is an author and storyteller of Cherokee heritage, according to a news release. The event will include drumming songs, stories from Ellis' Cherokee ancestors and more. Free-will donations will be collected.
For more information, call 309-696-1017.
On a date
Grab your significant other and another couple or two for Thursday Night Live at the Circa '21 Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Tickets are $20 in advance, and $25 the day of the show, and must be purchased in groups of four or six online at thecirca21speakeasy.com to meet social-distancing guidelines.
Every Thursday night, area performers, Bootleggers and Circa '21 favorites will perform shows for all ages on the Speakeasy stage. Doors open at 6 p.m., and shows begin at 7 p.m.
Seating is limited due to COVID-19. Masks/face coverings are strongly encouraged, and temperatures will be taken upon arrival, according to an event Facebook page.
Pizza, nachos and other snacks will be available for purchase, and a full bar will be available. For more information, visit the website.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.