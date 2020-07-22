ABOUT TOWN: Snag tamales, hit the Speakeasy, and shop an Open Air Market this weekend

Tamales are $15 per dozen, and include pork with red chile; rajas (green peppers and cheese); and chicken with green chile. Text Tamales for Hope owner Maricarmen Lopez at 309-428-2424 to order in advance. Then, pay through Zelle (Maria Lopez, 309-428-2424, lopezmari798@gmail.com); Cashapp ($tamalesforhope2019, 309-428-2424); PayPal (309-428-2424) or Venmo (@Maria-Lopez-1318). If you pay at pickup, please bring exact change.

Orders will be on a table inside the church on the east side of the building.

Lopez is a Leukemia survivor and patient who started Tamales for Hope to provide income for herself while maintaining flexibility to attend doctor’s appointments. Her goal is to offer “the best tamales in the Quad-Cities,” according to the Tamales for Hope Facebook page.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2OKquoT.

With the family

Join a “fin-tastic” virtual mermaid party via Zoom at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, presented by the Davenport Public Library.