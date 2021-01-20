About Town: Snowshoeing, trivia and poetry for your beloved

With the Family
Bundle up, strap on showshoes and join naturalist Dave Murcia from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, for an outdoor adventure for all ages.
Snowshoes are available to borrow and are weight rated for both adults and children. Waterproof boots are suggested.
This program is dependent on weather and site conditions. Please meet at the Lake View Shelter at West Lake Park (Gate 1). Registration is limited and required by calling 563-328-3286.
For more information, visit scottcountyiowa.com/conservation.
In Real Time
Gather friends and family to support the Volunteers for Symphony at a Virtual Trivia Night beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21.
Teams of up to eight players will compete against each other on Zoom. Participants also can register as an individual and be placed on a team.
Teams will compete in eight rounds of general knowledge questions including categories like Food and Beverage, Disney Movies, the Quad-Cities and more. A basket of goodies will be awarded to the first place winners.
Space is limited, so registration is first-come, first-served. Tickets cost $15 per person or $100 per team of eight.
For more details and to register, visit qcso.org/vfs-virtual-trivia-night-registration.
On A Date
Looking for a unique way celebrate Valentine's Day or other special occasion? How about the gift of original poetry with the Midwest Writing Center's Poetry On Demand Program.
MWC has partnered with talented poets and writers in the community to offer Bespoke Poems. These creative, personal and one-of-a-kind poems are written for anyone and any occasion and also help support Quad-Cities writers and writing/literacy programs in the Quad-Cities.
Participating poets include Chris Britton, Emily Kingery, KayLee Chie Kuehl, Farah Marklevits, Nathan McDowell, Beth Roberts and Philip Styrt. Bios for poets are available on the MWC website.
Poem fees are Pay What You Like starting at $20 with tips for the writers accepted. To order visit mwcqc.org/bespoke-poems-qc. For more information, contact Ryan Collins at ryan.collins@mwcqc.org.
Dine and Drink
Portillo's has partnered with No Kid Hungry to offer Heart-Shaped Chocolate Cakes, a limited-time holiday spin on the brand's Famous Chocolate Cake.
Portillo's will donate $5 from each cake purchased, up to $25,000, to No Kid Hungry, which works to end child hunger in America.
The single-layer cakes are available Feb. 5-14 for $16.99. Guests are encouraged to pre-order cakes at portillos.com or by calling 866-YUM-BEEF.
Just For Fun
Hang with friends and check out the food, drinks and dance floor at one of the new bars in the Q-C area, Gilly's Corner Tap LLC, 2148 W. 3rd St., Davenport.
The country band North of 40 will perform starting at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23.