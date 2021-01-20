About Town: Snowshoeing, trivia and poetry for your beloved

With the Family

Bundle up, strap on showshoes and join naturalist Dave Murcia from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, for an outdoor adventure for all ages.

Snowshoes are available to borrow and are weight rated for both adults and children. Waterproof boots are suggested.

This program is dependent on weather and site conditions. Please meet at the Lake View Shelter at West Lake Park (Gate 1). Registration is limited and required by calling 563-328-3286.

For more information, visit scottcountyiowa.com/conservation.

In Real Time

Gather friends and family to support the Volunteers for Symphony at a Virtual Trivia Night beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21.

Teams of up to eight players will compete against each other on Zoom. Participants also can register as an individual and be placed on a team.

Teams will compete in eight rounds of general knowledge questions including categories like Food and Beverage, Disney Movies, the Quad-Cities and more. A basket of goodies will be awarded to the first place winners.