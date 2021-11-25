About Town: Spread the joy with a Christmas walk, holiday shopping and pop-ups with Santa

With the Family
Head to Dan Nagle Walnut Grove Pioneer Village, 18817 290th St., Long Grove, from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday for the Pioneer Village annual Christmas Walk 2021.
Festivities will include photos with Santa, crafts, making reindeer food and blacksmithing demonstrations. There also will be Christmas music in the church as well as chili, cookies, hot drinks and unique gifts for sale. Well-mannered pets are welcome on the outdoor grounds and for a visit with Santa.
Admission is a donation of pet supply items or money to benefit the Humane Society of Scott County and Down by the Creek Companion Animal Sanctuary.
For more information, visit scottcountyiowa.gov/conservation/post/2021/11/28/pioneer-village-annual-christmas-walk-2021.
Dine and Drink
Analog Arcade Bar and Lopiez Pizza hope to spread maximum holiday cheer this year with a holiday pop-up, Super Awesome Christmas Time, in Moline City Centre from Nov. 27 through Dec. 31.
This pop-up features over 30,000 Christmas lights, 1,000 feet of tinsel, specialty cocktails, surprise visits from Santa and more. The event will be open Tuesdays-Sundays and is family friendly until 9 p.m. There also will be deejays on Friday and Saturday nights throughout the five week run.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/analogandlopiezmoline.
Just For Fun
Shop small for a chance to win big and support local businesses. That Dam Shopping Trip, a bi-state shopping tour of downtown Rock Island and Davenport small businesses, will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 26-27.
Ten businesses, skirting both sides of the dam, will offer sales and prizes. Businesses include Skeleton Key Art and Antiques, Tastebuds, Vintage Varieties, Brick and Motor, Just Beachy Home+, Abernathy's, Chocolate Manor, Theo & Company, Doodads and the Figge Museum Store.
During this free event, shoppers can pick up a stamp sheet, visit the stores and turn in a completed sheet at the last stop. Each store has donated a $100 gift certificate and one winner will walk away with $1,000 in gift certificates.
For more information, call 309-314- 1567 or visit facebook.com/damshopping or contact Brandy VandeWalle at 309-314-1567.
On A Date
On Saturday, Nov. 27, three alumni from Central DeWitt will return to the Central DeWitt Performing Arts Center for an evening of entertainment beginning at 7 p.m.
During "Locally Grown," mezzo-soprano, Rachel Vickers ('05); musician/conductor, Alex Heetland ('04); and musician, Tasha Becker ('14) will share their talents with the hometown audience.
Tickets cost $10 adults, $1 students. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 563-659-3811 or visit https://www.cd-pac.org.
In Real Time
The Figge's latest exhibit, "Carlos Diniz: Master of Architectural Illustration," showcases 10 charcoal-and-ink renderings of the Frank Gehry-designed Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles. The exhibition provides a look at how an architect's spontaneous scribbles were transformed into a transformational building.
It's on display through March 20, and will be accompanied by select limited-edition reproductions of Gehry's early conceptual sketches for the Concert Hall project.
Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Reservations are available. Admission costs $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with ID, $4 children 4-12 years. Admission is free on Thursday evenings.