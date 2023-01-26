About Town: Take a class in cocktails, don't miss the greatest QC yacht rock band, and jump for joy at the Bounce House Extravaganza

Dine and Drink

Learn how to make a new coffee-themed cocktail when Pour Bros. Craft Taproom Moline and Star Union Spirits present a cocktail class for participants 21 years and older this week.

The class will include a guided spirits tasting and a step-by-step cocktail building class with a short walk through of the cocktail's history and components. Take home items include a branded recipe card and a special gift.

The event will take place on Monday from 7-8 p.m. at the taproom located at 1209 4th Ave. in Moline. Cost is $30 per person. To RSVP visit, https://forms.gle/7hViuiL7xyrqgg527.

On A Date

Do you miss a simpler time? Do you have a friend with a boat? Have you ever found yourself wanting to buy a pair of Sperry's? Say no more! The Quad Cities most entertaining Yacht Rock band is here to make America smooth again. Highlighting the greatest soft hits of the 70's and 80s, For Those About To Yacht, is comprised of well-known Quad Cities musicians; Luke Abrahamsen-Collins, Shawn Driscoll, Donovan Gustofson, Denny Mekus, Colin Murray and Jerra Williams.

So tie that sweater around your neck, ice down that Bartles and James and head to The Rust Belt in East Moline at 7p.m. on Saturday. Part of the Winter Jam Free Concert series presented by Yabba Dabbas House of Glass.

For more information, visit https://therustbeltqc.com.

With the Family

Lancer Productions will present a weekend featuring a Dr. Seuss play, a cabaret-style show, books and more this weekend.

First up each day will be LP Book Fest 2023. Featuring a Scholastic Book Fair, a treat table and LP merchandise table as well as visits with local children's author, Pat McCaw, with books available for purchase and signing.

Next up will be LP's performance of, "Dr. Seuss's Cat in the Hat." From the moment the tall, red-and-white-striped hat appears around the door, Sally and her brother know that The Cat in the Hat is the funniest, most mischievous cat that they have ever met. He turns a rainy afternoon into an amazing adventure...but what will mum find when she gets home?

Finally, "The 'Cat'aret," will bookend the event with a thoroughly entertaining cabaret-style show featuring local elementary and junior high students.

Performances will take place at 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday at North Scott High School Auditorium, 200 S. 1st St., Eldridge. Doors open at noon for the 2 p.m. shows and at 5 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show. Tickets are $12 adults and $10 students/senior citizens. Show tickets can be purchased at https://troupe739.booktix.com/ and include free access to the book fest.

In Real Time

Spend the evening Saturday with Quad City Symphony Orchestra concertmaster Naha Greenholtz and principal percussionist Aaron Williams at the historic Butterworth Center. Greenholtz and Williams will perform an exciting and varied program of both solo and duo works. Plus experience the world premiere of the QCSO-commissioned work, "Mosaics," for violin and, "Marimba," by William Campbell.

This event is part of the Up Close series and includes a post-concert reception featuring heavy hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at the center located at 1105 8th St. in Moline.

Tickets are $50 per adult with a $30 obstructed view option and a live stream plus digital access option for $25 per household. Tickets include admission to the post-concert reception. To purchase tickets, visit https://qcsymphony.secure.force.com/ticket/#/events/a0S5d00000UaxyjEAB.

Just For Fun

Make plans to take the kids to the Bounce House Extravaganza this weekend at QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island. Featuring 60,000 square feet of bounce house fun families can play all day at any activities for just $6 per child.

The extravaganza will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit https://www.qccaexpocenter.com.