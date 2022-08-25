About Town: Take a cruise for vets and vettes, watch a parade, enjoy aerialists at a circus and more this weekend in the Quad-Cities

On A Date

Enjoy a stroll through, "Rural Landscapes Viewed Through a Car Window," a special exhibition of the paintings by Kurt Kamholz from Crystal Lake. The exhibit is on display through the end of September at The Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo.

The idea for the paintings first came to Kamholz during the countless hours he spent driving his daughter to college in St. Louis and back again. The Illinois landscape is flat but it is also beautiful, and he wanted to develop a way to capture the landscape from his perspective as a driver, so he created the concept of using a long, squat series of connected canvases that represent the view from a car window. He keeps the subject simple, without a lot of detail, and concentrates on the light and color of the landscape.

Admission is free and gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

For more information, visit smithstudiogeneseo.com.

Just For Fun

Ballet Quad-Cities will kick off the 26th season Sunday with three performances on the lawn at The Outing Club in Davenport.

Attendees can grab lawn chairs, bring friends and join in an afternoon of exciting premieres, beloved classics and favorite Ballet Quad-Cities originals.

Charcuterie boxes and beverages will be available to purchase. No outside food or beverages allowed.

Performances will take place at 1, 3 and 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $25 and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ballet-on-the-lawn-tickets-337400021547.

For more information, visit balletquadcities.com.

With the Family

Cirque Italia Water Circus invites anyone who has ever dreamed of going on an epic pirate adventure and discovering a buried treasure to join them this weekend at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport where they will present a thrilling quest for a pirate's booty.

The journey will take the audience through storms on the high seas, dreams of angelic aerialists and pirate fights with swashbucklers balancing upside down on a rum barrel, juggling knives, a suspenseful crossbow act, Wheel of Death performances and more.

This traveling show brings the appreciation of production and circus arts together to create a night to be remembered and features a stage that holds 35,000 gallons of water that performers dazzle over.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.cirqueitalia.com. Prices are $10 to $50.

Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Dine and Drink

Bring friends, family, an appetite and dancing shoes as the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center presents the 35th annual Family Fun Day on Saturday in Rock Island.

Family Fun Day is a community event celebrating all cultures, as well as strength in neighborhoods and families. This year's event will feature a parade, food and merchant vendors, informational booths, children's activities, live entertainment and more.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Frances Willard Elementary School, 2503 9th St., Rock Island, and head north on 9th Street until it reaches the MLK Center.

Festivities will take place at the center and MLK Jr. Park following the parade and will finish at 5 p.m.

For more information, contact the MLK Center at 309-732-2999.

In Real Time

FOR VETS, a not-for-profit organization, will host Vettes on the River: Vettes Supporting Vets on Saturday.

The event, featuring over 250 old and new Corvettes lined up along the Mississippi River, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the LeClaire Levee. Vietnam veterans will hold a flag-raising ceremony to salute all veterans and active military at 10:30 a.m.

The Riverboat Twilight will offer 1-1/2 hour sightseeing cruises at 11 a.m. and 1:30 and 4 p.m. at a cost of $20.

There also will be raffles, a silent auction, 50/50 and awards as well as shopping, dining and more throughout LeClaire.

All funds raised will be donated to Quad-City veterans' organizations.