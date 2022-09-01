About Town: Take a tour of a working distillery, Styx and REO Speedwagon to play in Moline and check out a new music festival this week

Dine and Drink

Get a chance to see the inside of a distillery and learn more about how spirits are made during the Mississippi River Distilling Company Daily Distillery Tours. Participants can learn how they mash, ferment and distill spirits on site. All spirits are made from local grain.

Guests also will get to taste some spirits and cocktails can be purchased on site and brought along on the tour.

The $5 tour fee includes the tour, a tasting and $5 off a bottle of spirits bought on the tour day. Tours begin at 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Tours are limited to 16 people with online reservations suggested. If there is space, walk-ins and persons younger than 21 years (tour only) may be accommodated. The distillery is located at 303 N. Cody Road in LeClaire.

Just For Fun

Styx and REO Speedwagon's, "Live and UnZoomed," co-headlining summer tour will make a stop at Vibrant Arena at The MARK, formerly the Taxslayer Center, in Moline. With special guest Loverboy, these legendary Midwest rockers will now bring their epic rock 'n' roll show to Quad-Cities fans.

During this once-in-a-lifetime experience, classic rock lovers will get the chance to hear mega-hits "Come Sail Away," "Mr. Roboto," "Can't Fight This Feeling," "Take It on the Run" and more live.

The fun starts at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Tickets are $29.50 to $99.50 and can be purchased at https://www.taxslayercenter.com/event-details/reo-styx.

With the Family

The whole family is invited to Hand in Hand's new music fest from 4-10 p.m. Sunday at Isle Parkway Lot, 1777 Isle Parkway, Bettendorf. The event, produced by Jambrella Productions, will feature six hours of music from local bands including Electric Shock, B and D Acoustics, Jason Carl Band, Crooked Cactus and Moonshine Run.

In addition to music, the event will feature a kid's zone that includes bounce houses and face painting, food trucks, a 50/50 raffle, a guitar raffle and beverages from Purgatory Pub. The event is an outdoor event and will take place rain or shine. Participants should bring lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the show. No outside food, beverages or coolers will be allowed.

Admission is $25 at the door, $10 for youth 6-15 years. Funds raised will go to support Hand in Hand's mission to empower children and adults of all abilities to learn and grow by providing inclusive programs and supporting families.

On A Date

The Mississippi Valley Blues Society and the City of Davenport have partnered for a Summer Concert series fundraiser at Quinlan Court, 141-199 W. River Drive, featuring John Resch and Doggin' Out.

Based out of the Iowa/Illinois Quad-Cities, the band is a swing/jump blues quartet led by vocalist/bassist, John Resch.

The all-ages show will be from 7-9 p.m. Thursday.

In Real Time

The Black Box Theatre will present, "My Brother's Gift," adapted by Claudia Haas based on the memories of Eva Geiringer Schoss and the paintings and poetry of Heinz Geiringer.

Eva Schoss and her mother survived the Holocaust and returned to Amsterdam, while her father and brother died weeks before liberation. Her brother, Heinz, was a trained musician at only 15. He was forced to live in hiding and silence and turned to painting and poetry to express his everyday terror but hope of the future. Through Heinz's inspired paintings, nostalgic love of life and his sister's remembrances audiences are shown the power of art to offer hope and healing.

The show is being produced as part of, "Out of Darkness: Holocaust Messages for Today," (outofdarknessqc.com) and will be taped to air on WQPT in November 2023.

"My Brother's Gift," opens Friday and runs through Sept. 11 at the Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $13-$16 and can be purchased calling 563-284-2350 or at theblackboxtheatre.com.