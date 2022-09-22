About Town: Take a walk through 'the Wickedest City', learn all about Jordbruksdagarna, and check out local ponds and streams this week

In Real Time

West Africa is made up of many diverse cultural groups bonded by common languages and shared ethnicities. Guests to the Putnam Museum and Science Center in Davenport's World Culture Gallery can learn about this area by visiting, "Akwaaba: West African Cultures." This exhibit features artifacts of a dozen cultural groups from the Putnam's collection.

Much of the featured collection was generously donated by former ambassador Richard Kauzlarich and Mrs. Anne Kauzlarich following their time in Africa during the late 1960s and 1970s. Other objects are on loan from the West African community of the Quad-Cities. The exhibit is co-curated with Nana Ouro-Agoro who serves on the board of Quad-Cities Alliance for Immigrants and Refugees and is an immigrant from Togo arriving in the Quad-Cities in 2008.

Included with general admission: $9 adults; $8 youth 3-18 years/senior citizens 60 years and older, college student or military with ID; free for children 2 years and younger/members. For more information, visit www.putnam.org/exhibits/world-culture-gallery.

On A Date

Once called, "the Wickedest City in America," Davenport has a long and checkered past. From being a hub for gangsters, thieves, brothels and flop houses, to ghosts who still beg to be seen, Davenport has a story to tell, and it's dark.

This weekend come over to the dark side during the Darker Side of Davenport Walking Tours. Presented by the German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport, and perfect for the Halloween season, these tours will be full of history and fun.

Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/396126213167.

Tours are on select weekend days through Oct. 28 with 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. start times. For more information or a complete schedule, call 563-322-8844 or visit www.gahc.org.

Participants should arrive at least 15 minutes before tour time. Purchase of a ticket for a walking tour includes admission to the GAHC museum.

Just For Fun

Come get your feet wet and learn about the vast world of critters that live in the local ponds and streams during this Creek Stomping event beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday at Scott County Park in Eldridge.

Perfect for family fun, this event will allow participants to learn more about aquatic life and how important water quality is to everyone. Plan to bring rain boots or other waterproof gear and meet at the parking lot north of Pride Lake.

Registration is limited and required by calling 563-328-3286.

With the Family

Bishop Hill's annual 19th century harvest festival, Jordbruksdagarna, will take place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 24-25. The celebration will feature a variety of traditional craft demonstrations, food, vendors and hands-on activities for the children.

In the village park, artisans will make rope, process flax, carve wood, forge metal and make butter. Vendors will be selling farm produce, pumpkins, pioneer popcorn, baked goods, crafts and more. Musical performances will include Hammer and Pick at noon and 2 p.m. and the Nordic Dancers at 1 and 3 p.m. each day at the gazebo.

There also will be a petting zoo, an antique tractor parade, a kid pedal tractor pull, a performance by Swedish singer and songwriter Johan Johansson and a book signing by Lilly Setterdahl.

Activities will take place throughout the town. For more details, call 309 927-3899 or visit the Bishop Hill Heritage Association Facebook page.

Dine and Drink

Sip local brews while exploring Niabi Zoo and seeing the many animals who live there during Pints for Preservation from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at the zoo.

This tasting event let's patrons sample and discover local artisan beers from over 20 breweries with over 70 samples. There also will be food trucks and music and the opportunity to explore the zoo at night.

All proceeds will help bring a new animal, the endangered African Painted dog, to the zoo.

Tickets include admission to the zoo, beer samples and a souvenir tasting glass. Members: $45, $240 for a six-pack; non-members: $55, $300 for a six-pack. Tickets must be purchased by the end of the day on Thursday. Must be 21 years or older to attend. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.niabizoo.com/ZOOPINTS2022/.