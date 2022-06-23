About Town: Take in some Shakespeare, grab a craft beer, test your trivia and more this weekend in the Q-C

In Real Time

Outdoor theater is back in Lincoln Park as the Genesius Guild opens the 2022 season with Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet." Remaining performances will be 7 p.m. June 25-26 on the Don Wooten Stage in Lincoln Park. Admission is free.

This show is the guild's annual high school production with a cast featuring outstanding talent from high schools across the Quad-Cities.

Other shows this summer include: Sophocles' "Electra," July 2-3 and 9-10; Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream," July 16-17 and 23-24; and Aristophanes' "The Frogs," July 30-31 and Aug. 6-7.

Dine and Drink

MoTown Craft Beer Festival will hit downtown Moline on Saturday offering a full day of racing and sampling great beer. The morning hours will feature the MoTown Mile, which will consist of a Kids Race, the Motown Mile and a 5k Road Race.

The afternoon will bring the craft beer fest from 1-4 p.m. featuring over 35 breweries, appetizers from downtown restaurants, food truck grub, merchandise tents and live entertainment.

A $50 VIP hour from noon to 1 p.m. will offer early access, a limited edition drawstring bag and a pint glass. General admission is $35 per person and $40 day of event.

Just For Fun

What's better than sipping delicious coffee while shopping for fashionable clothes? Knowing it's for a great cause. Join friends of NAMI (National Alliance for Mental Illness) Greater Mississippi Valley at the Baristas and Fashionistas fundraising event on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport.

Baristas and Fashionistas will feature coffee samples and pop-up boutiques from B. Rose, Color Street, From the Hart Clothing Company, Made for More Fitness Apparel and Wellness, Simply Styled for You, Touchstone Crystal and more. The event also will include the eclectic sounds of local musician Donovan Gustofson. Fifteen percent of vendor sales revenue will go to NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley.

Tickets are just $10 each and available for purchase at www.namigmv.org or at the door.

On A Date

Join Volunteers for Symphony for some virtual trivia fun on Thursday and support the music education programs of the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra. Trivia will be conducted via Zoom, so teams of up to eight friends and family can attend from both near and far.

Trivia will start promptly at 6:30 p.m., so enter the zoom meeting by 6:15 p.m. to ensure there are no issues joining the group. The game should conclude around 8:30 p.m. Space is limited, so registration is first-come-first-served.

When registering please include an email address for each team member so they can join the zoom meeting. Team members of the same household can be on the same device. Participants can register as an individual and be placed on a team.

The cost is $100 per team of 8 or $15 per player. For more information or to register, visit https://qcso.org/vfs-virtual-trivia-night-registration.

With the Family

One of the millennium's biggest animated-film hits will enjoy a raucous, colorful and tuneful stage presentation when Rock Island's Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse presents the return of "Madagascar: A Musical Adventure."

Show-only morning productions, with the doors opening at 9:30 a.m. and the show at 10 a.m., will take place on June 24, 25, 28 and 30, as well as July 1 and 2.

Ticket prices are $9.50 per person with reduced prices for 12 or more. For tickets and information, call 309-786-7733.

