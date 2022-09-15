About Town: Take the kids to the Fall Belgian Fest, check out the first 11th Street Food Truck festival, listen to blues and more this week in the QC

Dine and drink

The St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 2930 31st Ave., Rock Island, will host the annual Our Big Fat Greek Festival 4-11 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.

The festival shares the culture and traditions of the Greek people with the community for a weekend filled with fine Greek cuisine, music, dance and fun.

Admission is $2 for adults, children 12 years and younger are free.

Just For Fun

Rock Island Parks and Recreation will host Soul Storm for the next concert in the annual Thursday Night Groove Concert series. The free show will take place Thursday night on the Ellis Kell Stage at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, in Rock Island.

Each family-friendly concert begins at 6 p.m. with the opening of the concession stands featuring hamburgers, pork tenderloins, brats, hot dogs and Happy Joe's Pizza as well as beer by Bent River Brewing Company with the seasonal and standard craft brews.

The live concert performances are 7-9 p.m. and run through Oct. 13. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. For more information, call Rock Island Parks and Recreation at 309-732-7275.

In Real Time

On Saturday, Friends of the Muscatine Art Center will hold a one-time performance of Max Allan Collins', "Encore for Murder," a hybrid-play that will be presented in a special radio show format, at 7 p.m. at the Muscatine High School auditorium, 2705 Cedar St.

Taking on the tone of a classic mystery, the show focuses on a private eye as he helps an old flame, a former Broadway actress trying to return to her on-stage career, who is receiving death threats. Alongside local talent, the show also stars Gary Sandy from, "WKRP in Cincinnati," as the private eye, Mike Hammer.

General admission tickets are $15. Premium seating with admission to the After Party at the Merrill Hotel is $50. The After Party will include a Q&A session with Collins and Sandy, photo opportunities, autographs and a selection of desserts and beverages. Proceeds from both will benefit Friends of the Muscatine Art Center. Tickets can be purchased at macfriends.booktix.com and information is posted at muscatineartcenter.org.

On A Date

To commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Deere-Wiman House in Moline, the residence built by Charles Deere in 1872, a series of free community events will be offered during the next week.

Evenings at Butterworth Center is up first on Thursday at 7 p.m. Well-known John Deere Archivist, Neil Dahlstrom, will present, "Tractor Wars," where guests can hear how agricultural giants competed from 1908 to 1928, in the face of a world war and an economic depression, to introduce a tractor to revolutionize farming. Lights refreshments follow the program.

Next, on Sunday, will be the annual Porch Party at Butterworth Center and Deere-Wiman House from noon to 5 p.m. A full afternoon of fun activities is planned at both locations. Highlights include a tour of the 275-ft long tunnel at Butterworth Center, the first 11th Street Food Truck Festival and live music throughout the sites.

Lastly, on Tuesday at 3 p.m., Music at Butterworth Center will present Son Monarcas, a Chicago-based Latin Folk Fusion ensemble led by Mercedes Inez Martinez and Irekani Ferreyra. They will lead audiences on a musical journey of rhythms and sounds from the United States to Latin America. Light refreshments follow the program. Son Monarcas is part of the Quad-Cities Arts Visiting Artist series.

Butterworth Center is located at 1105 8th St. in Moline and Deere-Wiman House is located at 817 11th Ave. in Moline. For more information, call 309-743-2701, or visit www.butterworthcenter.com.

With the Family

The area's biggest celebration of Belgian heritage will roll into Stephens Park in Moline this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with free admission for everyone.

The 9th annual Fall Belgian Fest will be filled to the brim with fun and exciting cultural activities, Flemish music and bands, food, drinks and more.

A highlight will be the Rolle Bolle Tournament that begins at 11 a.m. Rolle Bolle, a favored past time in the Belgian community, consists of a beveled bolle rolled between stakes. The bolle slows down, turns into the stake and comes to rest. The bolle(s) that are closest to the stake scores. Those wishing to participate should show up and teams will be drawn. For anyone curious about the game courts will be open to anyone who would like to pick up a bolle and try it out.

For more information on the festival, visit www.facebook.com/FallFlemishFest/.