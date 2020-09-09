About Town: The music of Fleetwood Mac, join a trivia night and more this weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On a date

Enjoy an evening outdoors and the music of Fleetwood Mac during the Quad City Bank & Trust Riverfront Pops concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at LeClaire Park, Davenport. Tickets must be purchased in advance, at qcso.org/events/. The concert will be "Bring your own seating, food and beverages," and you will be assigned to a specific, socially distanced plot at the park.

In real time

Try your hand at musical theater trivia for a good cause at The Spotlight Theatre’s Trivia Night on Saturday, Sept. 12, in its parking lot, 1800 7th Ave. Moline. “Doors open” at 5:45 p.m., and trivia begins at 6:30 p.m. A rain date is scheduled for Sept. 19.

Proceeds from the tables and silent auction will go to the Spotlight Theatre.

Admission is $100 per table, with eight seats per table. You may bring your own snacks, but drinks must be purchased at the cash bar. Bad Boyz Pizza also will be available for purchase.