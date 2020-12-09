About Town: The Nutcracker, Holiday Brass and great big inflatable Christmas decorations

In real time

Christmas in the Quad-Cities isn't complete without a stop at Henry's Christmas Yard, 1504 26th Ave., Moline. The yard is decorated with more than 100 inflatables of Santa, elves, cartoon and movie characters and more, inflated by dusk. Check it out for free, but donations of canned goods for the River Bend Food Bank are appreciated.

With the Family

COVID-19 hasn't taken away every Christmas tradition. Ballet Quad-Cities will present "The Nutcracker in the Round" for five performances this weekend, Dec. 12 and 13. Join Clara, the toy soldiers, the Nutcracker prince and the Sugar Plum Fairy in a snow globe created in the ballroom of The Outing Club, 2109 Brady St., Davenport. Seating is "spaced generously apart with extra safety measures in place," and sweets and a cash bar will be available (cash only), according to the ballet's website. Tickets cost $25-$65 and are available at balletquadcities.com.

Just for fun

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}