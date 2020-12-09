About Town: The Nutcracker, Holiday Brass and great big inflatable Christmas decorations

In real time
Christmas in the Quad-Cities isn't complete without a stop at Henry's Christmas Yard, 1504 26th Ave., Moline. The yard is decorated with more than 100 inflatables of Santa, elves, cartoon and movie characters and more, inflated by dusk. Check it out for free, but donations of canned goods for the River Bend Food Bank are appreciated.
With the Family
COVID-19 hasn't taken away every Christmas tradition. Ballet Quad-Cities will present "The Nutcracker in the Round" for five performances this weekend, Dec. 12 and 13. Join Clara, the toy soldiers, the Nutcracker prince and the Sugar Plum Fairy in a snow globe created in the ballroom of The Outing Club, 2109 Brady St., Davenport. Seating is "spaced generously apart with extra safety measures in place," and sweets and a cash bar will be available (cash only), according to the ballet's website. Tickets cost $25-$65 and are available at balletquadcities.com.
Just for fun
No matter your faith, you can probably use some light in the darkness this year. Check out a celebration of Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, at the Car Menorah Parade and Grand Outdoor Menorah Lighting. The parade leaves from Chabad Center, 2285 St. Andrews Circle, Bettendorf, at 4 p.m. Sunday, and travels through main streets in Davenport, Bettendorf, Moline and Rock Island. It ends outside Quad-City Bank & Trust, 2118 Middle Road, Bettendorf, with the menorah lighting at 5:30 p.m. Face coverings are requested for the menorah lighting. For more information, visit www.JewishQuadCities.com/Hanukkah.
Dine & Drink
How well do you know Ralphie and the gang from "A Christmas Story?" Try your hand at "A Christmas Story" trivia at Baked Beer & Bread Co., 1113 Mound St., Davenport, at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 16. All ages are welcome to play on teams of up to eight people. It's free, and you can win cash and prizes.
On a date
Cook your sweetie a romantic dinner, light some candles and ring in the holiday season with a live-stream of the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra's Holiday Brass concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Watch the symphony's Brass and Percussion sections perform holiday favorites like "Hark the Herald, Angels Sing" and "Joy to the World." Your digital tickets, $23 for the household, are good through Jan. 11. For tickets, visit qcso.org.
