About Town: The power of toys, holiday lights and lots of shopping

In real time

They're back! The fabulous Kall Christmas Light display — set to a variety of music — runs from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. through Dec. 31 at the Kall's house, 1852 Westminster Circle, Davenport. Shows start on the half hour and last four minutes each, tune your car radio to 107.1 FM to sync the music to the lights. Be good to the Kall neighbors and don't block driveways or litter, and don't park in front of the Kall's home, you'll block everyone else's view. For a full schedule of shows, map and all the guidelines, visit facebook.com/KallChristmasLights.

With the Family

The perfect trip with the kids -- Putnam Museum has opened an exhibit, Play: The Story of Toys!" exploring the history of toys, toy fads, their influence on gender roles, and how toys and play have changed over time. The exhibit also features toys manufactured in the Quad-Cities. Tickets cost $9 for adults, $9 for children 3-18, free for ages 0-2. Visit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday to Sunday, at the museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. For more information, visit putnam.org.

Just for fun

