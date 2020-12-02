 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
About Town: The power of toys, holiday lights and lots of shopping
topical alert featured

About Town: The power of toys, holiday lights and lots of shopping

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

In real time

IN REAL TIME: Kall Christmas Lights

The lights are on full power Thursday, December 20, 2018, at the Kall house, 1852 Westminster Circle, Davenport. The music and the lights are synchronized during a show every half hour until 10:30 every night.

They're back! The fabulous Kall Christmas Light display — set to a variety of music — runs from 5:30  to 10:30 p.m. through Dec. 31 at the Kall's house, 1852 Westminster Circle, Davenport. Shows start on the half hour and last four minutes each, tune your car radio to 107.1 FM to sync the music to the lights. Be good to the Kall neighbors and don't block driveways or litter, and don't park in front of the Kall's home, you'll block everyone else's view. For a full schedule of shows, map and all the guidelines, visit facebook.com/KallChristmasLights.

With the Family

WITH THE FAMILY: Putnam Museum toy exhibit

The perfect trip with the kids -- Putnam Museum has opened an exhibit, Play: The Story of Toys!" exploring toy fads, their influence on gender roles, and how they've changed over time.

The perfect trip with the kids -- Putnam Museum has opened an exhibit, Play: The Story of Toys!" exploring the history of toys, toy fads, their influence on gender roles, and how toys and play have changed over time. The exhibit also features toys manufactured in the Quad-Cities. Tickets cost $9 for adults, $9 for children 3-18, free for ages 0-2. Visit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday to Sunday, at the museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. For more information, visit putnam.org.

Just for fun

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
JUST FOR FUN: Rustic 61 Craft & Vendor Show

Check out hand-crafted Christmas gifts and decor at the Route 61 Craft/Vendor Show, Dec. 5-6 in Blue Grass.

On the hunt for handcrafted holiday decor or gifts? Head to the Rustic 61 Craft /Vendor Show, 3667 Highway 61, Blue Grass, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 5 and Sunday, Dec. 6. Over 30 crafters will be showing their wares.

Dine & Drink

DINE & DRINK: Theo's Java Club holiday lattes

Want visions of holiday lattes to dance in your head? Head to Theo's Java Club in Rock Island for special flavors like Candy Cane Latte and German Chocolate Cake Latte. The espresso will help power your holiday shopping trips, too.

Want visions of holiday lattes to dance in your head? Head to Theo's Java Club in Rock Island for special latte flavors like candy cane, eggnog and German chocolate cake. The espresso ingredient will help power your holiday shopping trips, too. Open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Call in an order at 309-788-5282 for take out, carry out and curbside.

On a date

ON A DATE: Muscatine Holiday Stroll

Performers from Miss Louise Dance Academy performed in the window of Sherwin Williams during the 35th annual Holiday Stroll. This year's stroll will be Thursday through Saturday.

Take a drive to Muscatine for the 36th Annual Holiday Stroll. To socially-distance the popular shopping and entertainment event, it's three nights this year, Thursday, Dec. 3 to Saturday, Dec. 5. Thursday night will be kicked off with the lighting of the community Christmas Tree, put up at First National Bank, 300 East 2nd St. The event includes window decorating contest, dance performances in the windows at Sherwin Williams, and special shopping experiences.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

If you traveled for Thanksgiving, assume you have COVID-19, Dr. Birx says

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News