About Town: The rodeo is in town, enjoy 'Just Desserts,' a musical bake-off and more

On A Date

Live from QC … It's Saturday Night! Come laugh with former SNL cast member Tim Meadows, and dance to local band, Soul Storm, during a night of celebration and support for individuals and families in the Quad-City community impacted by cancer.

This fundraiser for Gilda's Club Quad-Cities will take place 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2 at Rhythm City Casino and Hotel in Davenport. The evening also features hors d'oeuvres, a cash bar, fund-a-need and silent auction. Attire is dressy casual.

The event also will honor the late Gilda Radner, the first cast member hired for Saturday Night Live and whose joy of life is the foundation of the Gilda's Club Mission.

Tickets cost $75 individual and $500 for table of eight. For more information, visit www.gildasclubqc.org/special-events/live.

Just for Fun

Cinch World's Toughest Rodeo National 2022 tour will ride into the TaxSlayer Center in Moline at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

The world's toughest cowboys vie to be crowned Pro Rodeo's World Champion in the bareback, saddle bronc and bull riding. There's also women's barrel racing, a laser light show, a performance by World Champion Rider Kiesner and a pre-show beginning at 6 p.m. with pony rides, cowboy meet-n-greets, photos in the clown's barrel and more.

Tickets cost $20 with additional options available at www.ticketmaster.com or the arena box office.

Dine and Drink

It's the Jefferson County Bake Off and five people are about to get their just desserts in the new musical "Just Desserts, a musical bake off." Sit back and enjoy — there's song, there's dance and the competition is fierce. The show runs through May 14 at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse in Rock Island. Evening and matinee performances are available, tickets cost $41.73 to $58.55 with dinner, depending on the showtime. For more details, visit circa21.com or call 309-786-7733 ext. 2.

In Real Time

It's 1979, and New York's hottest A-listers are lining up for the opening of a floating casino and discotheque. What begins as a night of boogie fever quickly changes to panic as the ship succumbs to multiple disasters, such as earthquakes, tidal waves and infernos. As the night turns into day, everyone struggles to survive and, quite possibly, repair the love that they've lost ... or at least escape the killer rats.

Quad-City Music Guild will bring this new Broadway musical, "Disaster!: A ’70s Disaster Movie … Musical," to Prospect Park theater's stage in Moline at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays-Saturdays, April 1-2 and 8-9; and 2 p.m. Sundays, April 3 and 10.

$16 adults, $11 youth. For more information, visit www.qcmusicguild.com.

With the Family

Kids can learn about science, technology, engineering and math at the Bettendorf STEM Expo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Bettendorf Middle School, 2030 Middle Road, Bettendorf.

Activities at this free event include hands-on experiments and displays, beekeeping, birds of prey, butterfly gardens, carnivorous plants, electric music, electrifying circuits, forensics, hovercrafts and science toys, mazes, meteorology, physical therapy obstacle course, reptile research, stormwater, robotics and more.

Bettendorf Community Schools Foundation's 2022 Science Scholar, Josh Schirm, is a special guest.

