About Town: The show goes on at Music Guild, it's wine time at St. Ambrose, Niabi Zoo reopens and more

With the Family

The animals at Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley are ready to welcome visitors again. The zoo will reopen to members on Saturday, April 10 and to the general public on Sunday, April 11. Visitors can visit the Biodiversity and Reptile buildings, take part in giraffe feedings at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. ($6) and go for a train or carousel ride as well as visiting all the animals.

Niabi Zoo will reopen at 25 percent capacity and with temporary restrictions in place.

Face coverings (a mask or shield) is required through the front gates, inside open buildings, on the train and carousel and in restrooms and gift shops or anytime groups or individuals may be closer than 6 feet. Guests, including members and pass holders, must purchase tickets online at NiabiZoo.com prior to visiting. Guests can choose between two daily three-hour timeframes: 9 a.m. to noon with last entry at 11 a.m. or noon to 3 p.m. with last entry at 2 p.m.

The Zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. seven days per week.

The Zoo will be free to all from April 11-17, but online registration for tickets is required.

To plan a visit, go to niabizoo.com.