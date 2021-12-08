About Town: This week in the Quad-Cities -- A zither concert, a Nirvana tribute band, and Christmas Carol as a radio play.

Dine and Drink
A new tradition will begin Saturday when the German-American Heritage Center hosts Christmas Kaffee und Küchen from 2-4 p.m. at Schuetzen Park, 700 Waverly Road, Davenport.
The Weihnachts Kaffee und Küchen will feature live zither music with a sing-a-long of traditional German festival songs. Participants also will be able to select from homemade cakes and cookies and a variety of drinks.
There will be two musical sets, the first from 1-2 p.m. and the second from 2-3 p.m. The zither performance will feature Anne Prinz and Karen Hinnah, members of the Schwarzer Zither Ensemble, by the outdoor fireplace. There is limited indoor seating.
Donations accepted. For more information, visit gahc.org/events.
In Real Time
Check out a classic story live as Spotlight Theatre performs “The Sound of Music.” The classic musical follows the story of Maria, a young woman studying to become a nun, sent to work as a governess for a military officer and his seven children.
Performances at the theater, 1800 7th Ave., Moline, are Dec. 10-11 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. Buy tickets online at thespotlighttheatreqc.com/main-stage or by phone at 309-912-7647.
On A Date
Experience NIRVANA, a Nirvana tribute band, play Unplugged in New York in it's entirety at the Redstone Room Friday at 9 p.m. The second set will be the set Nirvana played at the Palmer Auditorium in Davenport on October 22, 1993.
Doors open at 8 p.m., tickets cost $12 in advance, $15 at the door. For more information, visit nirvanatributeband.com.
Just For Fun
Join in the celebration this weekend of art, crafts, vintage and all things creative and fun when downtown Davenport hosts the Crafty Cat Indie Art Fest.
Formerly known as Beckyfest, visitors can shop hundreds of vendors offering handmade wares, vintage finds, sweet treats, kid vendors and more.
The fest will take place at the Great Hall in the RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport, from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.
A $2 suggested donation will benefit River Music Experience. For more information, call 563-326-8500 or visit riverctr.com.
With the Family
The Donald A. Schaefer Planetarium will offer the annual Christmas Star program from Dec. 12-19. The show is nightly at 7 p.m. The Christmas Star is a tradition at Bettendorf High School dating back to 1974. The show is free of charge but seating is limited.
The script for this program was derived from scientific and theological research and adapted to fit the local audience. The program is narrated by Frank Gorshe, a Bettendorf chemistry teacher, accompanied by pre-recorded holiday music.
For more information or to reserve a seat, call the BHS activities office at 563-332-4516.