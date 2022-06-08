About Town: This week in the Quad-Cities, check out Boyz II Men, Quad-Cities Museum Week or a 'Radicle' new brew celebrating the Bermuda Triangle

Dine and Drink

The Brewwmuda Triangle, a local brewing trio representing Bent River Brewing, Wake Brewing and Radicle Effect Brewerks have released their first collaborative brew, I Know A Shortcut.

Formed two years ago to promote RI breweries, the trio's first release is an India Pale Ale dedicated to all the ships that got lost trying to shave time at sea by navigating through the treacherous triangle.

The beer and limited-edition T-shirts, are available while supplies last at Radicle Effect Brewerks, 1340 31st St., Rock Island.

Two more limited beer and merchandise releases are expected to be brewed and released at the other two locations later this year.

On A Date

This is the last weekend to head to Timber Lake Playhouse in Mount Carroll, Illinois, for the regional premiere of the Jimmy Buffett musical, "Escape to Margaritaville."

Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all and stay to find something they never expected, features original songs and some of the most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics.

On Saturday, June 10, there's a Meet the Company Cabaret after the show on the Lake Stage.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $25 to $35. For more information or to reserve tickets, call 815-244-2035 or visit www.timberlakeplayhouse.org.

In Real Time

Visitors can drop in to area museums over the weekend and take advantage of Quad-Cities Museum Week specials, including new exhibits, discounted admissions, tours, special programs and more.

Participants include Buffalo Bill Museum, Buffalo Bill Cody Homestead, Butterworth Center and Deere-Wiman House, Colonel Davenport House, Dan Nagle Walnut Grove Pioneer Village, Family Museum, Figge Art Museum, Iowa 80 Trucking Museum, Putnam Museum and the Sawmill Museum.

A complete listings of museums and specials can be found at www.qcmuseumweek.com. Visitors are encouraged to post about museum experiences on social media using the hashtag #QCMuseumWeek.

With the Family

Grab the family and head to Bettendorf on Saturday for a showing of "Jungle Cruise."

The movie, shown on a large inflatable screen at Veterans' Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., is part of Bettendorf's 2022 Movies in the Park series.

Movies start at 9 p.m. Admission is free, bring a lawn chair or a blanket.

For more information, call 563-344-4113.

Schedule includes: Saturday, June 18: "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade," and Saturday, June 25: "Space Jam, A New Legacy."

Weather cancellations are announced by 5 p.m. the day of the showing and will be uploaded to the events section on the Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

Just For Fun

Boyz II Men will bring their R&B show to the Quad-Cities on Saturday.

The group redefined popular R&B and continues to create hits that appeal to fans across all generations.

The all-ages show will take place at 8 p.m. at Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport.

Tickets cost $45 to $90. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.rhythmcitycasino.com/event/2021/june/boyzIImen.html.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0