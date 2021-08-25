About Town: This week, sample The Best of the Wurst, doggy splashes and butterflies, food and fandom

Dine and Drink
The German American Heritage Center will host the 4th annual Best of the Wurst competition from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28.
Stop by after the St. Patrick's Day parade to sample local vendor's entries, snack on delicious food, enjoy a cold beverage and vote for a favorite "Wurst."
The Guttenberg German Band also will perform.
Tickets cost $5 for adults and are free for kids, and can be purchased at the door or in advance by visiting gahc.org.
The German American Heritage Center is located at 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport.
Just For Fun
Grab a furry friend and head to Splash Landing on Sunday, Aug. 29 for the 2021 Doggy Splash. Dogs may register for one weight class only, and pre-registration is required. One dog per owner. Admission with a dog is $5, spectator admission is $2. For more information, call 563-344-4113.
Tickets may be purchased at bettendorf.org/register.
The splash schedule is as follows:
11-11:50 a.m.: dogs up to 50 lbs.
noon to 1 p.m.: dogs 51 lbs.+ (#1)
1:05-2:05 p.m.: dogs 51 lbs.+ (#2)
Dogs 51 lbs.+ may only swim in one of the two large dog time slots.
With the Family
Monarch butterflies are one of the most recognizable and well-traveled species in the world.
The Putnam Museum is celebrating these amazing pollinators by exploring the monarch's recovery from habitat loss and shining a spotlight on their beauty and utility. Monarch Madness will culminate on Saturday with a giveaway of pollinator-themed activity kits to the first 100 children who visit the museum. Also, weather permitting, the Scott County Master Gardeners will hold office hours from 8-10 a.m. in the Putnam's pollinator garden.
Reserve tickets in advance by calling 563-324-1933. For more information, visit putnam.org.
On A Date
The Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds will host a number of fun events this weekend.
Beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday, Food Fest will offer up an array of foods from tacos to cheese on a stick. Food vendors will include Smokin Butt Bar BBQ, Westmoreland Concessions, Chuckies Tenderloins, Ganzo's and Jada's Concessions. Food Fest will be in front of the grandstand with free admission from 11 a.m. to midnight on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The feature event will be the World of Outlaw Stock Car Race from 6-10 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Aug. 26-28. The three-day race on the quarter-mile dirt track will feature World of Outlaw Late Model series drivers and support class. Racing fans can meet drivers during an autograph session on Saturday.
Tickets start at $30 with multi-day packages available. For more information, visit worldofoutlaws.com/latemodels/schedule/event-info/?event=310638.
The Shed bar will open at 5 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. Friday and Saturday, with live music after the races. Band line-up includes: Dirt Road Rockers (Thursday), Just Cuz (Friday) and Bad Hair (Saturday).
In Real Time
A new festival to celebrate nerd, geek and fandom cultures will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Aug. 27-29 at the RiverCenter, 136 E. 2nd St., Davenport.
NerdFest will feature Pokemon, Yugioh, Magic and Dragon Ball Super trading card game tournaments, Esports tournaments, Dungeons and Dragons, Japanime games as well as other tabletop gaming platforms. There also will be cosplay events including a family-friendly parade on Sunday.
Specials guests will include Tony Hanson and the Audio Dungeon Crew, Erik "The Nerdy Rapper" Stephen, Catie Osborn and Erik Gude and more.