ABOUT TOWN: Tour Quad-City museums virtually, make Disney's famous frozen treat

Just for fun
Running out of reading material? Take a little walk around your neighborhood and hit a Little Free Library near you while you’re at it! Take a book along to leave behind, and snag another while you’re there.
Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization that works to inspire a love of reading while building community and sparking creativity by fostering neighborhood book exchanges around the world, according to its website.
Find a Little Free Library near you at littlefreelibrary.org/ourmap.
With the family
Museums may be closed right now, but their staff members are working hard to bring exhibits to you, wherever you are.
Explore and learn something new this weekend through one of our area museums. Here is just a little of what’s available:
• Watch some kid-friendly experiments, many of which you can try at home, through the Putnam Museum & Science Center: bit.ly/2S5r1UD
• Take a virtual tour of the Putnam Museum & Science Center’s suffrage exhibit: bit.ly/3bBenEp
• Take an audio or video tour of exhibits at the Figge Art Museum, listen to interviews with artists and more: bit.ly/354wY9O
• Find activities for kids and the whole family through the Figge, including coloring sheets and other crafts: bit.ly/3cFBRIE
• Tour the German American Heritage Center and Museum, find a host of crafts and more: bit.ly/2VDCNYJ
On a date
End the age-old “I don’t care; what do you want for dinner?” loop by playing a little game of yours and mine.
Each of you may pick a dish from two restaurants, then split them. Or, order three courses from three restaurants and split each dish. This works especially well if you’d like to space out your courses. Rather than eat everything all at once as you would in a restaurant or sitting at the dinner table, graze a little. Order an appetizer or two for delivery or takeout, then an entree from another, then dessert.
Not only will this help you change up your routine, you’ll be spreading the love and support around area businesses, too.
Dine & drink
Daydream of sunnier, warmer days and vacations with this frozen, cult-classic treat. Disney recently released a recipe for its hugely popular pineapple treat, also known as the “Dole Whip.” And what’s more, it requires only three ingredients: ice cream (or your favorite dairy-free alternative), pineapple juice and frozen pineapple.
The recipe for a single serving calls for one big scoop of ice cream, 4 ounces of pineapple juice and 2 cups of frozen pineapple, though you can kind of tinker with the measurements depending on the consistency and flavor you desire.
Add all of the ingredients into your blender, blend and enjoy!
In real time
Speaking of Disney, the theme parks may be closed right now because of COVID-19, but many of its attractions aren’t. Well, not virtually, anyway.
Thanks to modern technology, you can enjoy several rides and features of the parks from the comfort of your home. Here are a handful to check out:
• The “Pirates of the Caribbean” ride at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom: bit.ly/2VxtQ30
• The “Frozen Ever After” ride at Epcot, Walt Disney World: bit.ly/3cJb2U3
• The “It's a Small World” ride at Walt Disney World: bit.ly/2KsT0JP
• The Splash Mountain ride at Walt Disney World: bit.ly/2S4eu3M
