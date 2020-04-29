ABOUT TOWN: Tour Quad-City museums virtually, make Disney's famous frozen treat

• Take an audio or video tour of exhibits at the Figge Art Museum, listen to interviews with artists and more: bit.ly/354wY9O

• Find activities for kids and the whole family through the Figge, including coloring sheets and other crafts: bit.ly/3cFBRIE

• Tour the German American Heritage Center and Museum, find a host of crafts and more: bit.ly/2VDCNYJ

On a date

End the age-old “I don’t care; what do you want for dinner?” loop by playing a little game of yours and mine.

Each of you may pick a dish from two restaurants, then split them. Or, order three courses from three restaurants and split each dish. This works especially well if you’d like to space out your courses. Rather than eat everything all at once as you would in a restaurant or sitting at the dinner table, graze a little. Order an appetizer or two for delivery or takeout, then an entree from another, then dessert.

Not only will this help you change up your routine, you’ll be spreading the love and support around area businesses, too.