About Town: Tour the Ale Trail, stream some Beethoven, check out some fish and more

There will be limited tickets due to social distancing. Tables of two ($24) or four ($48) can be reserved by visiting https://www.facebook.com/events/265761581409283.

Drink and Dine

Fans of locally made brews can get a passport, hop on the ale trail and sample the offerings at several craft breweries on both sides of the Mississippi River. This riverfront region has a long history of brewing beer, and this self-guided tour lets craft beer enthusiasts taste the top-quality pints from the current batch of brewers.

Create an account at https://qcaletrail.com/register/ then login to the account while enjoying a brew at a participating craft brewery. Ask the server to enter their code on a mobile device. Each code will be tracked and an email will go out after visiting four craft breweries. Another notification when let you know when you have completed the trail. You can keep track of progress by logging into the account at any time.

Get a stamp at four places to earn an engraved bottle opener and consume a brew, or two, at all the breweries to nab a commemorative pint glass. All prizes are redeemed through Visit Quad-Cities.