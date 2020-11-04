About Town: Tour the Ale Trail, stream some Beethoven, check out some fish and more

Just for fun
Local fish tank hobbyists, along with beginners to the aquatic world, can find everything they need at the Quad-City Fish Swap noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8. The free swap event, held at the Golden Leaf Banquet Center, 2902 E. Kimberly Road in Davenport, will feature a huge selection of live freshwater fish and plants as well as new and used equipment, supplies and decor.
For more information visit, https://www.facebook.com/events/323329652425113
Face coverings are required. Social distancing and CDC guidelines will be followed and participants will be asked not to touch items until purchased.
In real time
The Quad-City Symphony Orchestra will perform a digital-only concert, Masterworks II: Beethoven Violin Concerto.
The program will begin with Bartók’s light and joyful Divertimento for Strings, and the celebration of Beethoven’s 250th Birthday will continue with his lyrical Violin Concerto performed by QCSO Concertmaster Naha Greenholtz.
Digital access costs $40 per household beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8 and will continue to be available to stream for 30 days. Student access also will be available, call 563-322-7276 for more details.
The digital concert will air via the QCSO’s Uscreen Channel. To ensure the highest quality video and audio experience and that the stream airs uninterrupted, the live stream will be a recording of the Saturday evening performance.
Digital access can be purchased for a single event or as part of a Pick-3 or Full Subscription. Only one digital access ticket is needed per household.
With the family
The Freight House Farmers' Market will host Art-Mageddon to kick off the holiday season. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 an array of local artists and crafters will gather at the market located at 421 W. River Drive in Davenport. Visitors can shop local and get started with holiday gift-giving in an outdoor and safe environment. There will be custom wood signs, wooden toys, woven baskets, handmade jewelry and more. A food truck, baked goods, wine and beer also will be onsite.
For more information, visit https://www.freighthousefarmersmarket.com.
On a date
Characters, voices, one liners and time-tested monologues, Brent Terhune is the embodiment of all these things. Remaining absurd and funny but also equally relevant and relatable. Quad-Citians can enjoy his comedy for themselves during the latest edition of Tomfoolery on Tremont. Terhune will be sharing his unique style at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 at Renwick Mansion, 901 Tremont Ave., Davenport.
There will be limited tickets due to social distancing. Tables of two ($24) or four ($48) can be reserved by visiting https://www.facebook.com/events/265761581409283.
Drink and Dine
Fans of locally made brews can get a passport, hop on the ale trail and sample the offerings at several craft breweries on both sides of the Mississippi River. This riverfront region has a long history of brewing beer, and this self-guided tour lets craft beer enthusiasts taste the top-quality pints from the current batch of brewers.
Create an account at https://qcaletrail.com/register/ then login to the account while enjoying a brew at a participating craft brewery. Ask the server to enter their code on a mobile device. Each code will be tracked and an email will go out after visiting four craft breweries. Another notification when let you know when you have completed the trail. You can keep track of progress by logging into the account at any time.
Get a stamp at four places to earn an engraved bottle opener and consume a brew, or two, at all the breweries to nab a commemorative pint glass. All prizes are redeemed through Visit Quad-Cities.
The website, qcaletrail.com, includes more details about the trail and how to redeem prizes as well as facts about the breweries, the local craft beer scene and an online store to purchase QC Ale Trail gear.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, before you go be sure to check with breweries by phone or online for individual offerings and hours.
Current breweries include Bent River, Moline and Rock Island; Contrary Brewing Co., Muscatine; Crawford Brew Works, Bettendorf; Five Cities Brewing, Bettendorf; Front Street Taproom, Davenport; Front Street Pub and Eatery, Davenport; Galena Brewing Co., Moline; Geneseo Brewing, Geneseo; Great Revivalist Brew Lab, Geneseo; Green Tree Brewery, LeClaire; Midwest Ale Works, East Moline; Radicle Effect, Rock Island; Rebellion Brew Haus, Moline; Stompbox Brewing, Davenport; and Wake Brewing, Rock Island.
