About Town: Try a murder-mystery game, watch speedway races and more

In Real Time

Think you have what it takes to catch a serial killer? The Ripper, CluedUpp's all-day, city-wide murder-mystery game, will hit Davenport Saturday, April 24. Teams of 2 to 6 "detectives" start play between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at a secret location. Spend the day scrambling across town interrogating witnesses, completing challenges and unraveling the mystery. Teams must have at least one smartphone and are encouraged to dress up.

Tickets are $51 per team of up to 6 people. Those younger than 16 years can play as an extra for free, but the game is not designed to be played by children on their own.

For more information, visit cluedupp.com/products/the-ripper-davenport-ia.

On A Date

The Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport will host the season-opener of the Davenport Speedway Weekly races on Friday, April 23. The evening will start with hot laps at 6:30 p.m.

Event classes include IMCA Late Models, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA SportMods, Street Stocks and Sport Compacts.