About Town: Try a murder-mystery game, watch speedway races and more

In Real Time
Think you have what it takes to catch a serial killer? The Ripper, CluedUpp's all-day, city-wide murder-mystery game, will hit Davenport Saturday, April 24. Teams of 2 to 6 "detectives" start play between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at a secret location. Spend the day scrambling across town interrogating witnesses, completing challenges and unraveling the mystery. Teams must have at least one smartphone and are encouraged to dress up.
Tickets are $51 per team of up to 6 people. Those younger than 16 years can play as an extra for free, but the game is not designed to be played by children on their own.
For more information, visit cluedupp.com/products/the-ripper-davenport-ia.
On A Date
The Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport will host the season-opener of the Davenport Speedway Weekly races on Friday, April 23. The evening will start with hot laps at 6:30 p.m.
Event classes include IMCA Late Models, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA SportMods, Street Stocks and Sport Compacts.
Tickets cost $30 for a pit pass, $12 adults, $5 youth 5-12 years. It's free for ages 4 or younger.
For more information, visit https://mvfair.com/.
With the Family
Families can gather at Loud Thunder Forest Preserve in Illinois City from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 24 for an Earth Week clean-up.
River Action will lead an Earth Week clean-up event in cooperation with the Rock Island County Forest Preserve District. Volunteers are needed to help maintain native biodiversity in this important natural area. Sign up at riveraction.org/volunteer or call the River Action office at 563-322-2969.
Dine and Drink
The 2nd annual Cars and Ice Cream will be held 3-5 p.m. Sunday, April 25 at Country Style Ice Cream, 5264 Utica Ridge Road, Davenport.
Come out and enjoy classic cars and have some ice cream while listening to Deejay Barry spinning the classics and oldies.
Just For Fun
The Autism Society of the Quad-Cities (ASQC) will celebrate Autism Acceptance with the first Virtual Autism Acceptance Walk on April 24.
Show support of Autism Acceptance by following the ASQC Facebook page and posting using #celebratedifferences, #Active4AutismQC, #ASQC and #AutismAcceptance on social media.