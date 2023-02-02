With the Family

Families can head to the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon, Iowa, on Saturday and join the center's staff for a free day of outdoor winter fun.

Winter Fun Day will feature family-friendly activities including snowshoe adventures and cross-country ski excursions from 9 a.m. to noon. Visitors can explore the wilderness with snowshoes, skis or try both. A limited amount of each type of equipment is available, so call to reserve equipment.

Then from noon to 1 p.m. there will be a chili cook-off. Participants can bring a chili creation to share and compete to win the coveted chili cup or just sample all the delicious recipes and vote. Dinnerware will be provided.

Registration is required and is on a first-come-first-serve basis. In the event of no snow or poor conditions, the event will not take place. Call 563-328-3286 to register.

On A Date

On Sunday, Tomfoolery On Tremont will feature comedian Zach Peterson beginning at 6 p.m. at The Renwick Mansion, 901 Tremont Ave., Davenport.

Out of Omaha, Neb., after spending time in Chicago and Los Angeles, Peterson has made a name for himself around the country for being an affable oddball with razor sharp jokes.

Admission is $12 in advance. for more information, visit fb.me/e/31cHx1kF0.

In Real Time

The downtown Moline Black Box Theatre will open its seventh season by presenting Lauren Gunderson's play, "Natural Shocks," beginning Thursday.

Based on Hamlet's, "To be or not to be," Natural Shocks is a one act, tour-de-force that bursts to life when we meet a woman waiting out an imminent tornado in her basement. Angela, the fast-talking heroine, overflows with quirks, stories and a final secret.

Performances will take place this week at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday as well as next week at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.

Tickets are $16 and can be purchased at https://thelittleboxoffice.com/theblackboxtheatre/event/view/173807.

The play deals with a difficult topic, and is not recommended for young children.

Just For Fun

The Quad City Arts' Visiting Artist series will present two free performances by Broken Box Mime Theater this week as well as a $50 per person, Performing Arts Signature Series (PASS) show.

Broken Box Mime Theater is a contemporary physical theater company that tells original stories beyond the language barrier. The narratives range from realistic to metaphorical, heart-wrenching to hilarious, and are held together by a dedication to the empowered imagination and the collective artistic voice of the diverse company. Based in NYC and founded in 2011, BKBX is redefining mime through the lens of American theater.

The free performances will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the DeWitt Public Library and 6 p.m. Wednesday at Clinton Community College's Technology Center.

The PASS show on Thursday, will begin with cocktails at 6 p.m. followed by the performance at 7 p.m. This intimate VIP experience will provide the opportunity for Q&A and up-close conversation with the artist and will take place at the J Bar, Holiday Inn and Suites, 4215 Elmore Ave., Davenport.

The series makes performing arts accessible by bringing the program directly to schools. All proceeds from PASS benefit arts education and enrichment for K-12 students in the area.

For more information or to purchase PASS tickets, visit www.quadcityarts.com/events.

Dine and Drink

Celebrate craft brewing from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the 4th annual Brewed Live event at the QCAA Expo Center in Rock Island.

Featuring over 35 local, regional and national breweries showing off some of the best craft brews around. Participants can sample a variety of creations and receive a commemorative glass.

General admission tickets are $35 with one-hour early access (at noon) for an additional $10. Special designated driver tickets are $20. These tickets allow one adult to enter during general admission hours without consuming any alcoholic beverages or receiving a commemorative glass.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://qcca.yapsody.com. Use the code "brewed" at checkout for $10 off online orders.