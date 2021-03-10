About Town: Underwater Egg Hunt, a mystery and dinner and a concert

With the Family
For a twist on an Easter classic head to Rock Island Fitness and Activity Center for the Underwater Egg Hunt. This unique egg hunt will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 14 in the center's swimming pool, located at 4303 24th St.
Eggs will be floating on the water and participants can grab the empty eggs out of the pool and turn them in for an Egg-celent goodie bag.
Please wear appropriate swimwear, bring a towel, goggles and a basket, bucket or bag to hold eggs in the water.
Hunters must follow all pool rules. Children under 48 inches are required to have an adult participant in the pool.
Registration is required by Friday, March 12. To register and pick a time slot, visit www.rigov.org/ePark.
In Real Time
Mystery lovers can join local detectives and solve a murder during, "Dick Tracy: A Live Radio Play," running March 11-20 at the Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline.
This exciting investigation will feature sleuth, Dick Tracy. The play is a whodunnit focusing on the renowned sleuth's investigation of murder and mayhem in a traveling circus company. Who killed the clown? And why?
Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, March 11-13 and 18-20 and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 14. Tickets are $13 on Thursdays and $16 all other nights.
For more information, call 563-284-2350 or visit theblackboxtheatre.com.
Dine and Drink
Crawford Brew Works, 3659 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf, will tap two new flavors during, Stout-Tastic Tapping, noon to midnight Saturday, March 13.
The tapping will include:
Night Ride Rye Stout featuring big chocolate and roast notes with a touch of spicy rye in the finish. Aggressively hopped to balance things out.
French Quarter Stout is a rye stout with dark bitter chocolate notes and fresh ground coffee from The Coffee Hound. Some chickory is also added to give it that New Orleans flair.
For more information, visit crawfordbrewworks.com/the-brews
On a Date
Quad-City Arts' Performing Arts Signature series spring season will continue with a virtual dinner and show format through the end of April. Subscribers can enjoy exclusive online access to world-class artists from the Visiting Artist series and take-out from a local restaurant.
The spring season artist lineup will include:
March 11: Barron Ryan, jazz pianist
March 25: Invoke, multi-instrumental string quartet
April 21: Skerryvore, Scottish rock folk and pop group
Tickets will include a digital link to the performance and take-out dinner from either Biaggi's in Davenport or Combine in East Moline using a prix fixe menu created for these events. A link to the menus with instructions will be provided in advance. Access to the performance will be sent by 4 p.m. the day of the event, and all orders placed in advance will be available at 5:30 p.m. for pickup.
Subscribers can purchase the series of three parties for a discount, as well as single events or show only options.
For more information on the artists or to purchase tickets, visit quadcityarts.com/pass.
Just For Fun
Join Riverside Iowa Paranormal for, "Return to the Renwick," beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 13.
The Renwick Mansion, located at 901 Tremont Ave., is one of Davenport's finest examples of Italian Revival Villa Architecture and holds a rich history. Riverside Iowa Paranormal will explore questions like:
- Was there a murder on the property?
- What is the story with the priest?
- What happened at St. Katharine's School and St. Katherine's Living Center?
Two ticket options will be available. $65 general admission and the VIP admission which includes a room for the night at the mansion. All ticket sales are final and no refunds will be applied.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit thriller.events/tickets/return-to-the-renwick-203759.