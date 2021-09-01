About Town: Visit a pioneer village, hear 'Bad to the Bone' live, and have some wine and bejewel a mask

With the Family
The annual Pioneer Village Labor Day Weekend Festival will be held 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday-Monday, Sept. 5-6 at Dan Nagle Walnut Grove Pioneer Village, 18817 290th St., Long Grove.
Located just north of Scott County Park, the village will take families back in time, with blacksmithing demonstrations, live music, a Wild West show, weaving and basket-making, kids games and crafts and food.
Tickets cost $2 adults, $1 kids, free for youth younger than five.
For more information, call 563-328-3283 or visit scottcountyiowa.gov/conservation/post/2021/09/05/pioneer-village-labor-day-weekend-festival.
Just For Fun
George Thorogood and the Destroyers will bring the "Good To Be Bad Tour: 45 Years Of Rock," show to Rhythm City Casino, on Sunday, Sept. 5.
Since 1975, George Thorogood and the Destroyers have sold over 15 million albums and built a catalog of classic hits that include, "Get A Haircut," "I Drink Alone," "One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer," and their anthem, "Bad To The Bone."
Doors for the 8 p.m. show open at 7 p.m. with all ages welcome to attend.
Tickets are $28 to $61 with $1 of the ticket fee going to to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit rhythmcitycasino.showare.com/eventperformances.asp.
In Real Time
The artwork of Beverly Pullen is on display at Smith Studio and Gallery in downtown Geneseo this month. The central Illinois artist, who goes by the initials B.K., specializes in oil paint and colored pencil.
Smith Studio and Gallery is located at 124 S. State St. in Geneseo. Hours are Tuesdays-Saturdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The exhibit is free.
For more information, call 309-945-5428 or visit smithstudiogeneseo.com.
Dine and Drink
Figge Art Museum in Davenport will host an evening of art and complimentary wine inspired by artist Damien Hirst's platinum cast skull, "For the Love of God," which is covered with 8,601 flawless diamonds.
During, "Wine and Art: Diamonds are a Skull's Best Friend," at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, participants can join instructor, Gloria Burlingame, and create a skull mask version of this piece with faux jewels and metallic paint.
Tickets cost $20. To register, visit figgeartmuseum.org/learn/classes/view/wine-art-diamonds-are-a-skulls-best-friend/169.
On A Date
Muscapalooza, a two-day music and art festival on the shores of the Mississippi River at Riverview Center-Harbor Drive in Muscatine, will feature bands playing rock, blues, electronic, alternative, Indie, hip-hop, rap and more.
It's Friday, Sept. 3 and Saturday, Sept. 4 from 5-11:30 p.m.
General admission costs $15 two-day, $10 single day, with student admission (younger than 21 years)$10 two-day, $7 single day. VIP tickets cost $35 two-day, $25 single day.
For more information, visit muscapalooza.com.