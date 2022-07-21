About Town : Walk among dinosaurs, see country legend Vince Gill, take a guided walk at Black Hawk State Park and more

On A Date

On Thursday, the Adler Theatre will welcome country legend, Vince Gill, to the downtown Davenport stage.

For the first time since 2019 Vince Gill is on tour with his band. Beginning at 7:30 p.m. the concert also will feature vocalist, Wendy Moten, who has most recently become known for her performances on NBC's, "The Voice."

Tickets are on sale at ticketmaster.com or in person at the Adler Theatre Box Office, 136 E. 3rd St. Tickets are $47.50, $63.50, $73.50 and $93.50.

In Real Time

Come celebrate Black Hawk State Historic Site's 95th birthday on Sunday at the Summer Celebration.

The event will begin at noon with guided walks. Participants can choose either the Cultural History Walk or the Natural History Walk. Guides will meet at the Prairie Shelter. Registration for the walks are required by calling 309-788-9536.

Other free activities will take place from 1-3 p.m. and include refreshments, hands-on activities for the whole family, Native American drumming by local drum group Thunder Medicine, and the release of the second edition of the publication, "Twelve Moons: A Year with the Sauk and Meskwaki, 1817-1818."

For more information, visit www.blackhawkpark.org.

With the Family

Attention Quad-Cities dinosaur lovers, Jurassic Quest will roar into the QCCA Expo Center this weekend.

Featuring a herd of life-size animatronic dinosaurs including Apatosaurus, Spinosaurus, T-Rex and an incredible 50-foot long Megalodon. This dinosaur event includes unique and exciting experiences for the whole family. Participants can meet trainers and baby dinos, watch a live interactive raptor show, take a dinosaur ride, dig in the giant fossil dig or play on inflatables as well as in the fossil science exhibit, "Triceratots," soft play area.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. all three days. The expo center is located at 2621 4th Ave. in Rock Island. Prices range from $19 to $36 depending on activities.

For more information and complete ticket prices, visit https://tickets.jurassicquest.com/quadcitiesil2022/events/9bed9cbc-06c8-f7bd-1cde-23d0eaacc6f4?_ga=2.243795143.336418332.1656342375-398587223.1656342375.

Just For Fun

Looking for something different? Trophy Dads will kick the weekend off right.

Trophy Dads, from Solon, Iowa, is a unique group of dads who thought it would be fun to get together and rock out. So from 7-10 p.m. on Friday at the Tangled Wood, 3636 Tanglewood Road, Bettendorf, everyone can come and enjoy the party with them.

Dine and Drink

Fermentation is growing in popularity as a way to create foods and drinks with probiotic properties and as a method of home food preservation. During, "The Art of Fermentation: Sauerkraut and Ginger Ale Workshop," participants can learn the fundamentals and health benefits of fermentation as well as steps for success at home and sample some fermented foods after watching a sauerkraut and ginger ale demonstration.

The German-American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport, will host this session from 2-3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 21.

Workshop-goers also will receive recipes and resources to get started at home. All supplies included. $5 per person, seating is limited.

Register on Eventbrite or call the museum at 563-322-8844.