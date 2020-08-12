ABOUT TOWN: Watch a paranormal investigation of Black Hawk State Park, see hot air balloons and more this weekend

Just for fun

With some social-distancing and other measures in place, the 11th annual Floatzilla paddling sports festival will take to the water on Saturday, Aug. 15, launching from sites all along the Mississippi River from 7 a.m. to noon, and culminating at Lake Potter in Sunset Park, 1309 Mill St., Rock Island.

Registration is $35, and participants must choose a launch site and time at signup. Because of COVID-19 concerns, there will be no clustering together in Lake Potter for a shot at the Guinness World Record for the largest canoe and kayak flotilla, but live music and food will remain part of the fun, with tables placed at safe distances throughout the park, according to a news release.

For more information, call 563-322-2969 or visit riveraction.org/floatzilla.

On a date

While the Quad Cities Balloon Festival as we know it may be canceled this year due to COVID-19, 12 pilots have volunteered to fly this weekend to support the fest and the community.