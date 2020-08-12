ABOUT TOWN: Watch a paranormal investigation of Black Hawk State Park, see hot air balloons and more this weekend

Just for fun
With some social-distancing and other measures in place, the 11th annual Floatzilla paddling sports festival will take to the water on Saturday, Aug. 15, launching from sites all along the Mississippi River from 7 a.m. to noon, and culminating at Lake Potter in Sunset Park, 1309 Mill St., Rock Island.
Registration is $35, and participants must choose a launch site and time at signup. Because of COVID-19 concerns, there will be no clustering together in Lake Potter for a shot at the Guinness World Record for the largest canoe and kayak flotilla, but live music and food will remain part of the fun, with tables placed at safe distances throughout the park, according to a news release.
For more information, call 563-322-2969 or visit riveraction.org/floatzilla.
On a date
While the Quad Cities Balloon Festival as we know it may be canceled this year due to COVID-19, 12 pilots have volunteered to fly this weekend to support the fest and the community.
Weather permitting, the Fun Flight Weekend will take place above Davenport, beginning around 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14. There will be two other launches around 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, according to the event’s website, quadcitiesballoonfestival.com/fun-flight.html.
Spectators are asked to follow social-distancing guidelines.
For more information and locations, visit bit.ly/30PTVgn as launch times approach.
In real time
Take a spooky little adventure from your laptop or phone on Sunday, Aug. 16, when the Exspiravit Paranormal Society investigates Black Hawk State Park in Rock Island and streams the experience live on Facebook.
Investigators with the group will offer a brief history of the area and then investigate, allowing those who have joined on Facebook take the lead in the comments, directing investigators on where they should go and what they should ask.
The group has investigated several residences around the Q-C, as well as public spots including Quarters One on the Rock Island Arsenal, Peterson Park in Moline, and Sylvan Island. The group wanted to further investigate the park because of its rich history, as well as some “activity” group members have found there.
The event, hosted by the Exspiravit Paranormal Society, will begin at 4:30 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit bit.ly/2XWeTYS.
Dine & drink
The Special Tiph Sunday Funday Cone started as a happy accident at Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie in Davenport, and now, it’s a huge, delicious hit. Snag one for yourself this weekend at the bakery, at 314 N. Main St., Davenport.
Bakery owner Tiphanie Cannon said Oh So Sweet worked with LoPiez this year for the Davenport pizza joint’s one year anniversary celebration, and a chain of events led to the cones.
Cannon planned to bake cupcakes for the event, but did not have enough cupcake clam shells on hand, so she decided to bake them in cones. “But I accidentally purchased cones with a chocolate rim,” she said, and baking cupcakes inside of them would melt the chocolate.
“So I decided to fill them with Special Tiph Bar,” which is Cannon’s mother’s recipe for Scotcheroos.
They were a giant hit, so Cannon decided to offer them at the bakery, too. The cones are dipped in chocolate and sprinkles, filled with Special Tiph bar, and topped with a secret Special Tiph Bar topping, more sprinkles and a cherry for $3.75 each.
With the family
Iowa native, actor and philanthropist Ashton Kutcher has joined COVID Recovery Iowa’s “Tell Me a Story” virtual story time. Watch him read “The Book With No Pictures,” by B.J. Novak, on Facebook at rb.gy/3rl9tw.
COVID Recovery Iowa, administered by the Iowa Department of Human Services, is for Iowans who have been impacted by COVID-19, according to a news release. It offers support groups, activities, resources and more to Iowans at no cost, the release states.
Kutcher is one of several well-known Iowans and COVID Recovery Iowa staff who are reading pre-recorded stories online to help kids and their families cope during the pandemic, according to the release.
For more information, visit covidrecoveryiowa.org.
