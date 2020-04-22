ABOUT TOWN: What was the Hubble space telescope doing on your birthday?

For more information, find the Sweet Tooth Snacks group on Facebook. To order, send a Facebook message, email Jody Britton at jody@sweettoothsnacks.net, or text 563-370-0162.

Historic times call for keepsakes! Look at the bright side of quarantine and make your own with this commemorative COVID-19 craft.

There are a few variations floating around on Pinterest and Facebook, so go with what works for you. Make your creation with hand prints using a plain piece of paper and a couple colors of paint, or trace and cut out the shapes of your hands using colorful paper on top of plain.

For the former, the person with the largest hand should paint their hand and make a hand print first. After it is completely dry, another person may layer a hand print on top.

If you’d like to trace your hands and then cut them out, do so and layer them, tacking them down with glue or tape.

Then, use a marker to personalize it however you choose with a cheesy quote or a hashtag, and frame it for display.

