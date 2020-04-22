ABOUT TOWN: What was the Hubble space telescope doing on your birthday?

Just for fun
According to NASA’s website, the Hubble Space Telescope has been exploring the universe 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for 30 years. Now, you can visit the website to see what the Hubble saw on your birthday. Visit go.nasa.gov/2wXuDkh and enter your birth date. Then, NASA encourages you to share the results with you family and friends on social media using the hashtag #hubble30.
Dine & drink
Satisfy your sweet tooth or purchase snacks for family and friends at the Sweet Tooth Snacks Curbside To-Go event from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, at 500 46th St., Rock Island, one block south of the TaxSlayer Center on River Drive.
Sweet Tooth supplies popcorn and other snacks to large chains such as HomeGoods, Marshalls, TJ Maxx and Ross Dress for Less. Because those stores are closed due to COVID-19, Sweet Tooth now is offering its products — including graduation baskets personalized with school colors — at curbside events or to be shipped, picked up or delivered.
Items are about $6 or less, with graduation baskets starting at $25. Jody Britton with Sweet Tooth suggests folks order and pay in advance, but you also may order when you arrive, too. Graduation baskets must be pre-ordered.
For more information, find the Sweet Tooth Snacks group on Facebook. To order, send a Facebook message, email Jody Britton at jody@sweettoothsnacks.net, or text 563-370-0162.
On a date
Historic times call for keepsakes! Look at the bright side of quarantine and make your own with this commemorative COVID-19 craft.
There are a few variations floating around on Pinterest and Facebook, so go with what works for you. Make your creation with hand prints using a plain piece of paper and a couple colors of paint, or trace and cut out the shapes of your hands using colorful paper on top of plain.
For the former, the person with the largest hand should paint their hand and make a hand print first. After it is completely dry, another person may layer a hand print on top.
If you’d like to trace your hands and then cut them out, do so and layer them, tacking them down with glue or tape.
Then, use a marker to personalize it however you choose with a cheesy quote or a hashtag, and frame it for display.
What’s your jam?
Looking for new tunes or books while you #stayathome? We’re asking folks in the arts community to tell us about their go-to tunes and what they’re currently reading. (If you are interested in sharing what you're reading or listening to, email Laura Anderson Shaw at landerson@qconline.com.)
This week’s jams are courtesy of Marc Zyla, the Quad City Symphony Orchestra’s principal horn player.
Zyla’s current jams are Knocked Loose’s “Counting Worms,” Invent, Animate’s “Monarch,” Louis Cole’s “My Buick,” Nicola Benedetti’s “Shostakovich Violin Concerto No. 1,” and anything recorded by the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.
Zyla is reading “The Little Book of Otter Philosophy: Live Life Like You Otter,” by Jennifer McCartney.
With the family
You used to find LeVar Burton on “Reading Rainbow,” and now you can find him on Twitter and his podcast, reading to children and adults all over the world.
Burton hosts several live and recorded readings each week for folks of all ages. Find readings on his Twitter feed, twitter.com/levarburton, where he also posts schedules and updates of what he will read and when. Find his podcast at levarburtonpodcast.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.