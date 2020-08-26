ABOUT TOWN: With live, outdoor music to an outdoor tie-dye tapping party, there's something for everyone to do this weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On a date

Get outside and enjoy some live music Thursday night in Davenport or Rock Island. Take your pick from the Friends of Vander Veer Summer Concert, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Vander Veer Botanical Park, 215 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport, featuring Troy Rangel and Friends; or the Thursday Night Groove Concert Series, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th St., Rock Island, featuring Been There Done That.

Bring your blankets or lawn chairs and spread out, as social-distancing guidelines will be followed at both events. Attendees are asked to sit near only people from their own households. Facial coverings are highly suggested, according to each event's Facebook page.

Concessions will not be sold at Vander Veer. For more information, visit rb.gy/34nexk.