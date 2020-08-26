ABOUT TOWN: With live, outdoor music to an outdoor tie-dye tapping party, there's something for everyone to do this weekend

On a date
Get outside and enjoy some live music Thursday night in Davenport or Rock Island. Take your pick from the Friends of Vander Veer Summer Concert, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Vander Veer Botanical Park, 215 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport, featuring Troy Rangel and Friends; or the Thursday Night Groove Concert Series, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th St., Rock Island, featuring Been There Done That.
Bring your blankets or lawn chairs and spread out, as social-distancing guidelines will be followed at both events. Attendees are asked to sit near only people from their own households. Facial coverings are highly suggested, according to each event's Facebook page.
Concessions will not be sold at Vander Veer. For more information, visit rb.gy/34nexk.
At Schwiebert, there will be Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream, grilled items, popcorn and more, as well as a beer garden from Bent River Brewing Company, beginning at 6 p.m. For more information, visit rb.gy/eqso4a.
Just for fun
Get out and shop while supporting small, local businesses with the Local Love Shop Hop Saturday, Aug. 29, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The event, hosted by Crafted QC (221 E. 2nd St., Davenport) and Skeleton Key Art & Antiques (520 18th St., Rock Island) will feature local art, antiques and handmade items from the two shops, as well as the chance to win $100 in gift certificates. Start at one store and then hop across the river to the other!
Masks/facial coverings and social distancing are required. The shops reserve the right to limit capacity if necessary, according to the event’s Facebook page.
For more information, visit rb.gy/5basdr.
With the family
Beat the heat while enjoying nature this weekend with activities, crafts and more online from the Quad City Botanical Center.
Through qcgardens.com/activities, you will find instructional videos to make a terrarium and more, along with printable coloring sheets, games, video lessons and other crafts.
Dine & drink
Bent River’s Triple Berry Milkshake is back this weekend, and to celebrate, it’s throwing a Tie Dye Tapping Party with LoDyes at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, At Bent River, 512 24th St., Rock Island.
The outdoor event is for folks ages 21 or older. Masks or facial coverings and social distancing are required.
Bent River and LoDyes will provide a limited number of shirts for $5 and dye. Attendees may bring their own shirt, or purchase one. Other pre-soaked and rinsed fabric options also will be available for purchase, said Kaitlyn Williams, Bent River's social media and marketing manager.
LoDyes was created by Josh Loete, now general manager at Bent River.
Bent's Triple Berry Milkshake starts with a blend of boysenberry, strawberry and raspberry and ends with a solid, fruity hopped New England Style IPA backbone, Williams said.
For more information, visit rb.gy/t3crjy.
In real time
West Music – Music Therapy Services is launching Musical Connections, an online subscription service designed for older adults, adults with disabilities, or young children to engage viewers in singing, songwriting, moving, reminiscing, learning and fun, according to a news release.
The music therapy-informed programming is suited for nursing facilities, group homes and day cares, as well as for people who are seeking relief during the pandemic, the release states.
Through the program, subscribers will receive eight 30-minute videos per month for $50. The videos may be programmed into facility TV channels or played directly from any internet-enabled device, the release states.
For more information or to register, visit musictherapy.westmusic.com/musical-connections or call 1-800-373-2000.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!