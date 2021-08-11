About Town: Ya Maka My Weekend returns to Rock Island, plus hot air balloons and salsa dancing and more

With the Family
Bring blankets, chairs, food and drinks and spend an evening watching hot air balloons take off into the night sky.
The 2021 Quad-Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival is 4-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 13-14 at the Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. The balloons launch each evening at 6 p.m. followed by a balloon glow at dusk, weather permitting.
During a glow, balloons inflate while remaining tethered to the ground, and guests can talk to the pilots and crew.
There will be food vendors and a kids' area.
Admission is free, with donations of items or cash to benefit the Quad-City Animal Welfare Center accepted. A list of items of need can be found online at qcawc.org.
In Real Time
Friday is Salsa Night at Mercado on Fifth on 5th Avenue, Moline, between 11th and 12th streets. The outdoor market also includes Mexican cuisine, retail stands, and activities for kids. For more information, visit mercadoonfifth.org.
Just For Fun
"The Colors of Culture," an original Putnam Museum exhibit in the museum's new World Culture Gallery, celebrates diverse cultures with artifacts collected from the world travels of museum founders such as the Putnam, Palmer and Figge families. The exhibit is a partnership with World Relief Quad-Cities and includes artifacts loaned by families in its refugee resettlement program.
"The Colors of Culture," is on through Aug. 21 at the Putnam Museum and Science Center, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. For more information, visit putnam.org/Exhibits/Featured/Colors-Of-Culture.
Dine and Drink
Based on the 1977 movie that launched the disco era and made John Travolta a star, "Saturday Night Fever" is one of the most successful movie soundtracks of all time. The stage musical includes most of those Bee Gee's hits.
"Saturday Night Fever" will boogie across the stage at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island, through Sept. 11.
Admission is $49.73 to $56.55 and includes a plated dinner, pre-show and the show.
For more information, visit circa21.com.
On A Date
Downtown Rock Island will transform into a tropical paradise with reggae and steel drum music, Caribbean cuisine and a market offering island wares during Ya Maka My Weekend, 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 to 2 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 15.
The live music line-up will include Jumbies, Baby J and Golden Street Band, Drea and Zion Iyahbinghi, Universal Expression, Indika. There also will be a 220' zipline through the concrete jungle from 5-9 p.m.
Admission costs $10, kids ages 12 years or younger are admitted free.
No coolers allowed, but you can bring seating.
For more information, visit daiquirifactory.com or downtownrockisland.org.