About Town: Ya Maka My Weekend returns to Rock Island, plus hot air balloons and salsa dancing and more

With the Family

Bring blankets, chairs, food and drinks and spend an evening watching hot air balloons take off into the night sky.

The 2021 Quad-Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival is 4-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 13-14 at the Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. The balloons launch each evening at 6 p.m. followed by a balloon glow at dusk, weather permitting.

During a glow, balloons inflate while remaining tethered to the ground, and guests can talk to the pilots and crew.

There will be food vendors and a kids' area.

Admission is free, with donations of items or cash to benefit the Quad-City Animal Welfare Center accepted. A list of items of need can be found online at qcawc.org.

In Real Time

Friday is Salsa Night at Mercado on Fifth on 5th Avenue, Moline, between 11th and 12th streets. The outdoor market also includes Mexican cuisine, retail stands, and activities for kids. For more information, visit mercadoonfifth.org.

Just For Fun