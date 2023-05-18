On A Date

Sip, sample and shop your way through historic downtown LeClaire during the sixth annual Shops With Hops from 3 to 6 p.m. this Saturday.

Starting at 3pm, local businesses will host 12-plus of the Midwest's best breweries so you can sip, sample and shop your way through town.

Local and regional breweries will pour samples of beers throughout the shops of downtown. In addition to sampling favorite brew and shopping, visitors can chat with the Brew Masters.

There also will be a Getting Heroes Home Official After-Party from 6 to 7 p.m. at Green Tree Brewery, featuring a raffle with all proceeds going to benefit this local nonprofit organization.

Tickets are $25 and include a 5-ounce souvenir tasting glass. For more information or to get tickets, visit ShopsWithHops.com.

Just For Fun

"Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience," will be on display in the Great Hall of the RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport, from May 20 to July 20.

Walking through this exhibit, visitors can immerse themselves in Van Gogh's artwork and look at it as it has never been seen before. Be amazed at the way the images of iconic masterpieces, including such classics as "The Starry Night," "Sunflowers" and "Café Terrace at Night," and many revealing self-portraits come to life.

Through the use of cutting-edge projection technology and an original score, this exhibit breathes new life into over 300 of his artworks.

Comprised of over 4 trillion content pixels, this high-resolution portrayal of Van Gogh's work gives guests the opportunity to become one with his paintings as well as hear the artist’s own dreams, thoughts and words set to a symphonic score that drives an unmatched narrative experience.

The visit will take approximately one hour with the last admission one hour before closing. Several ticket options are available starting at $29.99 for adults and $19.99 for children (5-15 years), plus ticketing fees.

For more information, hours or to get tickets, visit https://paq-ent.com/3LuuGY8.

Dine and Drink

Join hundreds of wine enthusiasts in an outdoor setting under the Ambrosian Oaks on Saturday for the St. Ambrose Wine Festival.

Participants can sip their way through a spectacular assortment of 150 wines from around the world and try culinary highlights from Quad-City restaurants.

The festival will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on the St. Ambrose University Campus in Davenport with proceeds benefiting SAU scholarship funds.

Tickets are $50 per person before 1 p.m. Saturday or $60 per person at the door. For more information visit: www.sau.edu\winefest.

With the Family

Kids to Parks Day is a national day of outdoor play, celebrated annually on the third Saturday of May. This year parks on both sides of the Mississippi will host events to celebrate the day.

In Illinois, families can come celebrate with Moline Parks and Recreation from 1 to 3 p.m. at the East Shelter/Playground area of Riverside Park located at 34th Street and 5th Avenue. The afternoon will feature outdoor activities including playing with bubbles and sidewalk chalk, flying a kite, a scavenger hunt, giveaways and more.

This event is free and open to children and families of all ages. In the event there is inclement weather or for more information, visit fb.me/e/48mBjPxDt.

In Iowa, Fejervary Learning Center, located at 1800 W. 12th St. in Davenport, will host free family activities including a petting zoo, bounce house, local vendors and nature crafts. No registration is required.

The learning center hosts free family activities every third Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. Each day will have a special theme to make each one different and unique.

For more information, visit https://www.davenportiowa.com/government/departments/parks_recreation/freefamilyfun.

In Real Time

POLYRHYTHMS Third Sunday Jazz invites guests to get caught up in the spell when the Judy Page Quartet works musical magic on the Becherer Hall stage, Rivermont Collegiate, 1821 Sunset Drive, Bettendorf.

Judy Page performs with a jazz trio, based mainly in Peoria. Sunday's concert will feature bassist, Mike Nellas; keyboard player, Daniel Leahy; and Manuel Lopez III on percussion.

Polyrhythms demystifies jazz with an all-ages workshop at 2 p.m. followed by a matinee concert from 5 to 7 p.m. Admission to the workshop is $5 for adults and free for kids. General admission is $15 or $20 for reserved seating. For ticket information, call 309 373-0790.