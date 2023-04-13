On A Date

Comic book lovers, unite! The Quad Cities Comic Con hosted by Mighty Con is back this weekend at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport.

Featuring more than 300 artist tables and vendor booths, the event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. There will also be cosplay contests, video table-top gaming tournaments and special guest, Jeff Balke. Balke is an entrepreneur, animator, voice actor, colorist and producer who created his own animation studio, Jeff Balke Studios.

Tickets are $15 for a weekend pass, $10 adults and free for kids 12 years and younger. Attendees will receive a free comic book at the door. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit mightyconshows.com/show/quad-cities.

Dine and Drink

The sights, sounds and tastes of summer are back at Modern Woodmen Park in downtown Davenport as the Quad Cities River Bandits take on the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in a series that continues through the weekend.

Fans of all ages can try traditional ballpark fare, as well as food unique to the area, while rooting on the team, enjoying the rides and taking in the beautiful views of the Mississippi River.

The River Bandits play in the Midwest League and are the High-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. Home games take place from April through early September. The 2023 promotional schedule is packed with 15 fireworks shows, free Ferris wheel and double-decker carousel rides as well as can’t-miss giveaways, including the return of player bobbleheads.

This weekend's games will start at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday. For more information including a complete schedule, promotions and tickets prices, visit https://www.milb.com/quad-cities.

In Real Time

The Black Box Theatre in downtown Moline is bringing the penny dreadful, "The Mystery of Irma Vep," by Charles Ludlam to the stage from April 13 to 22.

A penny dreadful is described as a cheap paperback book, particularly those concerning lurid depictions of crime in the Victorian era.

Set in the English country estate of Lord Edgar Hillcrest, a widower, having lost his beloved wife, Irma Vep. Lord Edgar is disturbed by strange happenings on the estate. In an effort to explain them, he goes on an expedition to Egypt to discover the secrets of what truly lies behind the mystery of Irma Vep.

Shows are Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and the first Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets for all shows are available at theblackboxtheatre.com.

Just For Fun

Come experience an interactive magic experience during, "The Magic of Bill Blagg Live," beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport.

This action-packed spectacular is filled with new mind-blowing magic and illusions. Combining his world-class magical talents along with his trademark off-the-cuff personality Blagg takes the audience on a magical journey. Witness objects floating in mid-air, vanishing in the blink of an eye and so much more.

Tickets are $28, $35, $39 and $45. Get them before they disappear, by visiting www.Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Adler Theatre Box Office.

With the Family

On Saturday, the animals of Niabi Zoo will open the doors and welcome back visitors for the 2023 spring and summer season.

Come stroll through more than 40 acres of picturesque forest preserve and see over 600 animals representing 200 species from around the world. A day at the zoo also can include free zookeeper chats, a trip to the concession stand and shopping at the gift shop. For an additional price, visitors can ride the train or carousel and feed animals such as the koi and giraffes.

The zoo is located at 13010 Niabi Zoo Road in Coal Valley. Spring and summer hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily with last entry at 4 p.m. These hours run through Sept. 10.

Admission prices range from $6.50 to $11 for visitors 3 years and older. There also is a $5 per vehicle parking fee. Zooseum passholders receive free admission but must pay the parking fee. Zoo members and Funbundle passholders receive free admission and parking.

To plan a trip to the zoo, visit niabizoo.com.