In Real Time

Mockingbird on Main’s 2023 season opener, "Driving Miss Daisy," will continue this weekend with performances at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning show is set in Atlanta and spans 25 years, from 1948 to 1973, in the life of Daisy Wertham, a stubborn, elderly Southern widow. After Daisy crashes her new car into the neighbor's garage, her son forces her to take on a chauffeur. At first, she refuses to rely on a black man to get her from one place to the next but gradually her prejudices are broken down and, against all odds, he becomes her best friend. The delicate drama explores the experience of aging while the world around you moves forwards at a great pace.

Performances will take place at Mockingbird On Main located at 320 Main St. in Davenport. Admission is Pay What You Can.

For more information, call 309-781-5972 or visit themockingbirdonmain.com.

Just For Fun

Illowa Community Folk Dance will present an evening of participatory dancing Friday from 7-9:30 p.m. at Bettendorf Presbyterian Church, 1200 Middle Road.

Dances will include circles, squares and longways with an emphasis on contras from the British/American traditions. All dances will be taught, walked through then danced. No partner needed. All ages welcome. Drew Nagle will teach and prompt the dances.

Admission is free with donations accepted. For more information, call 309-716-707.

On A Date

Put on your boots, grab a cowboy hat and head over to Vibrant Arena at The MARK in Moline this weekend to take in the sights and sounds of Cinch World's Toughest Rodeo.

See some of the world's toughest cowboys compete in heart-pounding rodeo action and cheer on some of the fastest cowgirls as they turn and burn around barrels. Cowboys will vie to be crowned Pro Rodeo's World Champion in the bareback, saddle bronc and bull riding. There will also be women's barrel racing, a laser light show and a pre-show with pony rides, cowboy meet-n-greets, photos in the clown's barrel and more.

Competition gets underway at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $20 with additional options available at www.ticketmaster.com or the arena box office.

Dine and Drink

The Diner in downtown Davenport will host, It’s A Mystery, Saturday for an evening of food and interactive comedy mystery entertainment.

The evening will begin at 5 p.m. and includes a three course meal and the hilarious show, "Five Card Murder."

This full-on comedy whodunit features actors mingling as guests arrive then a victim is discovered and everyone sets out to enjoy the meal and tackle the case with actors and fellow patrons. Dig into helping question suspects and figure out clues or sit back and take it all in.

$55 includes meal and show but not tax or gratuity. To make reservations, call 563-323-0895 or email caterwiththediner@gmail.com.

The Diner is located at 421 W. River Drive.

With the Family

The whole family can explore ways to be healthy in mind, body and spirit at the Winter Wellness Family Event at Singing Bird Nature Center in Rock Island from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

This collaboration between the University of Illinois Extension and Black Hawk State Historic Site will feature a variety of activities such as interactive stations where visitors can learn ways to reduce food waste, find out how to make green cleaning products and take home free samples.

In honor of heart health month, there also will be resources on steps to keep hearts healthy including the importance of nutrition and free blood pressure and glucose level checks.

Visitors can experience hygge, a Norwegian word describing the feeling of coziness, while sipping hot cocoa by the fire, enjoying a cup of soup and crafting. Or dress for the weather and do an outdoor Soup Scavenger Hunt with maps to follow to clues in the park.

There also will be kids activities from 4-H, Mercer County Ag Literacy, AOK Childhood Network and the Rock Island Public Library.

For more information, call 309-756-9978 or visit extension.illinois.edu/hmrs.