Dine and Drink

Crawford Brew Works in Bettendorf will tap a new brew, Butcher's Blood Lager, on Saturday.

Beginning at 3 p.m. the American lager brewed with Butcher’s Blood corn will be available. This easy to drink beer is described as crisp with a "corny" sweetness. 4.3% ABV and 10 IBUs. A new T-shirt with the Butcher's Blood logo on it also will be released that day.

Flavor Train Food truck will be outside CBW from 2 to 5 p.m. serving brisket, mac and cheese and potatoes. And Jim Cook will be playing in the taproom from 4 to 7 p.m.

The brewery recently installed a small batch system that allows head brewer, Scot Schaar, to play with fun beers, like this one, without having to make a larger quantity, so patrons can expect to see more small releases in the future.

On A Date

Lincoln Center Theater will present a new production of Lerner and Loewe’s, “My Fair Lady,” Wednesday as part of the Broadway at the Adler Theatre series.

Boasting such classic songs as, “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain,” “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly” and “On the Street Where You Live,” this musical tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a proper lady.

The shows begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport.

Tickets are $43, $63 and $83 and can be purchased at the Adler Theatre Box Office or by visiting adlertheatre.com.

Just For Fun

Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport, will host Regional Mexican band, Banda Machos, on Saturday beginning at 8 p.m.

When they came together in the Mexican state of Jalisco in 1990, the 13 original members of Banda Machos could never have imagined how popular, and controversial, they would become. Brash, infectious, and eventually inescapable, Banda Machos updated and modernized the traditional Sinaloan banda style. They electrified and augmented the genre’s big, brassy sound with amplified instruments, flashy keyboard flourishes and their longtime battle cry, "Arre Macho!" Their repertoire includes both romantic material and witty lyrics spiced with double entendres.

Tickets are $25 each or $300 for a table of 10. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit, rhythmcitycasino.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=144.

In Real Time

Join the Quad City Symphony Orchestra this weekend to celebrate women in music during two performances of Masterworks V: Fierce Females.

The concerts will feature Joan Tower’s bold and dramatic, “Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman,” nineteenth-century Louise Farrenc’s energetic and restless, “Symphony No. 3” and an excerpt from

Florence Price’s flowing, yet turbulent, “Mississippi River Suite.” Wei Luo will return to the Quad Cities to close the program with Sergei Prokofiev’s fiercely virtuosic, “Piano Concerto No. 2.”

Tickets are $8 to $63 and can be purchased at https://qcso.org/event/masterworks-v-fierce-females/.

Performances will be 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Adler Theatre in downtown Davenport and 2 p.m. Sunday at Centennial Hall on the Augustana College campus in Rock Island.

With the Family

4-H invites youth 5-7 years old to come to Western Illinois University in Moline on Saturday for a fun morning of hands-on workshops exploring a variety of topics during 4-H's Cloverbud Academy.

During this special event participants will rotate through four workshops that will explore chicken embryology, beading crafts, gardening and farm animals.

Cloverbuds helps kids develop confidence, social skills, decision-making abilities, subject matter knowledge, physical skills and encourages creativity and play.

The cost is $5 with snacks provided. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/4-HCloverbud2023.