About Town

In Real Time

There is still a little time left to catch the, "Anne Frank: A History for Today," traveling exhibit at the Putnam Museum and Science Center in Davenport before it ends on Oct. 30.

Part of the community-wide project, "Out of Darkness: Holocaust Messages for Today," the exhibit tells the story of Anne Frank against the background of the Holocaust and the Second World War. Through the pages of her world-renowned diary that documented two years of hiding in German-occupied Amsterdam during World War II, her legacy is shared.

The exhibit is on loan from the Anne Frank Center and has been embellished with artifacts from Quad-Citians who were impacted by the Holocaust, the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Danville Station and Museum.

For more information, visit www.putnam.org/exhibits/anne-frank or call 563-324-1933.

Just For Fun

Comedy for a Cause fundraiser will take place on Friday from 7-9 p.m. at the Buffalo Community Center, 426 Clark St.

The evening will feature headliner Shayne Neubert with her enthusiastic, energized and entertaining personality as well as a solid lineup of other comedians who will deliver the same caliber of stories, jokes and one-liners.

The rest of the lineup includes emcee/host, Brian Lee Farrell, Zach Vaughan, Matt Miller and Danny Franks.

$5 cash at door with a cash bar, 50/50, basket raffle and food available for purchase. Proceeds will raise money for the Buffalo Community Center venue upgrades.

For more information, visit https://fb.me/e/3GBxpF87f.

Dine and Drink

Front Street Brewery, the oldest brew pub in Iowa and the second oldest craft brewery in Iowa, will celebrate its 30th anniversary with festivities next week. With two locations in downtown Davenport, Visitors can try local food and beer, play at game nights, catch live music on the patios and enjoy river views at the FSB Brewery and Taproom location at 421 W. River Drive.

The FSB Pub and Eatery location will feature chef specials on food and drinks all week as well as live music with Mo Carter at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28.

For more information about Front Street Brewery, visit www.frontstreetbrew.com.

With the Family

Join the Quad City Storm hockey team for this season's home-opener Friday. They will take on the Peoria Rivermen inside Vibrant Arena at the MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline. The puck is scheduled to drop at 7:10 p.m.

The Quad City Storm is a professional minor league hockey team that plays in the Southern Professional Hockey League. They have games from October through April.

Tickets start at $12. For a complete schedule or to purchase tickets, visit quadcitystorm.com.

On A Date

"Clue The Musical," will continues its run at Circa '21 in Rock Island through Nov. 5.

The popular board game is now a fun-filled musical that brings the world's best-known suspects to life and invites the audience to help solve the mystery of who killed Mr. Boddy, in what room and with what weapon. The audience receives forms to help them deduce the solution from clues given throughout the fun-filled evening.

Tickets are $51.73 to $58.55 and include dinner and the show. To make reservations, visit www.circa21.com.