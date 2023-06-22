On a date

Come out to the Edje Nightclub this weekend for a get-up-and-dance musical tribute to rock-n-roll with The Tailfins.

This high-energy oldies band, from the Quad Cities area, will hit the stage from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Bally's Quad Cities, 777 Bally Blvd., Rock Island.

Playing classic hits from the 1950s, '60s, '70s and '80s, the band will bring energy and excitement to some of the greatest songs of rock-n-roll.

Admission is free, but participants must be 21 years or older.

For more information, visit casinos.ballys.com/quad-cities/entertainment.htm.

Dine and drink

The latest edition of Summer Nights Desserts After Dark will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Sugar A La Mode, 1603 5th Ave., Moline.

Have dinner, then come indulge in a special menu of summer desserts. Friday's menu will feature a S'mores Tart, Red Velvet Cookies and Cream Lava Cake and Frozen Lemonade Pie as well as a Whipped Kool Aid mocktail.

Come any time between 7 and 9 p.m. No reservations are required and there is seating for up to 24 people.

Prices vary for this BYOB event. For more information, visit facebook.com/sugaralamode.

In real time

There are still a few days to check out Quad City Arts latest Art at the Airport show.

Through June 28, the exhibit including the stitched textiles by Barbara Schneider; the woodblock prints by Gabriella Boros; the wood sculpture by Jay Stratton; and the wood reliefs by William Hatchet will be on display across from the gift shop and restaurant before the security checkpoint at the Quad Cities International Airport Gallery, 2200 69th Ave., Moline.

Schneider is a textile artist whose current series of stitched textiles are an interpretation of traditional still life paintings. Each artwork is an exploration of color, texture and form in a way to make the viewer see nature with new eyes.

Boros is a Jewish-American artist whose work focuses on the ties between humans and plants. This series in particular focuses on the complex role of plants in the microcosm of this world.

Stratton is a wood sculptor of over 30 years, beginning in construction and later becoming a full-time woodworker. Alongside ribbon sculptures is high polish sanded furniture with natural edges.

Hatchet is a self-taught wood artist, originally from Chicago. His wall-mounted wood reliefs explore a balance of somber and subdued with sleek and sharp.

In addition to the airport gallery, the artists' works can be seen and purchased online: https://www.quadcityarts.com/art-at-the-airport.html.

With the family

Timber Lake Playhouse and the Magic Owl Children's Theatre's summer offering, "Pig Tales," opened on June 20.

In this show, favorite fairy tale characters help the Three Little Pigs over the river and through the woods so they can build a dream house. But look out, the Big Bad Wolf has other plans!

Featuring catchy music, a familiar story and a lot of action, this one-hour musical is fun for all ages.

Additional performances will be at 11 a.m. Thursday-Saturday and again in August, on the 8th, 10th, 11th and 12th at 2 p.m. For information and tickets, visit www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or call the box oﬃce at 815-244-2035.

Just for fun

Once again this year Iowans can get rewarded for getting out and exploring the great outdoors with the Iowa State Park Passport.

Iowa State Park Passport holders can earn points by checking into more than 60 state parks and forests using an online app. Each park has a different point value to build points and redeem prizes. Participants can cash in, start back at zero and keep visiting parks to earn additional prizes. For every 300 points, an automatic entry into a sweepstakes drawing is earned with no limit to the number of entries.

New this year, each park on the passport will include a description of a "Hidden Gem" to find within the park, such as historical markers, scenic overlooks, special trails and more. The gems earn more points. Post a selfie at the hidden gem with #IowaStateParks on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and the Iowa DNR will randomly select one photo to win an outdoor cooking package.

Sign up and download the passport onto a mobile device at https://iowadnr.gov/parkspassport. Previous passholders will need to sign up for the 2023 pass.