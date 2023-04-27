Dine and Drink

Join Pour Bros. Craft Taproom Moline on the patio from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday with a favorite pooch for Pups and Pints.

Once a month the taproom hosts a dog-friendly social featuring the Pour Wall, Tito's Handmade Vodka puptails, swag giveaways and interaction with a monthly local nonprofit and local vendor or treat artisans.

A percentage of the sales will go to the local nonprofit, as well as a donation from the, "Love, Tito's," campaign. This month's nonprofit will be K9 Kindness Rescue, Inc.

So come hang out on the community lawn space with a canine friend, or two, and enjoy a relaxing Sunday. All adults are invited, a pooch is not required to attend. There will be fresh water flowing, plenty of potty patches and all the pets for the four-legged friends. Please leash and collar or harness the furbabies.

With the Family

KA-POW! Meet Doreen Green, A.K.A., the Unbeatable Squirrel Girl, when Davenport Junior Theatre presents, "Squirrel Girl: Goes to College A Squirrel Girl Play," this weekend at the Mary Nighswander Theatre in Davenport.

Squirrel Girl is one of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel Universe. Her powers include super strength, speed, reflexes, agility and leaping ability as well as being able to talk to squirrels. Doreen wants to make new college friends and protect them from super villains, by keeping her superhero identity a secret. But when the computer science professor suddenly disappears, can Doreen trust her friends with her inner squirrel so she can save the day?

The show runs approximately 60 minutes. Performances will be 1 and 4 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free with donations welcomed.

On A Date

Shake off cabin fever and help celebrate the local art community on Saturday at Geneseo's popular artwalk. The fun will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown Geneseo and will showcase local art, shopping and dining.

Downtown businesses will host art performances in stores while local artists, including students, will be set up on State Street featuring original works and live art demonstrations such as painting, sculpting, wood-working and more. Live music, interactive exhibits and food trucks will also be featured.

In addition to the artwalk, the second mural of the Geneseo Mural Project will begin to come to life during the event. Local mural artists, MuralSoup Co. LLC, will create and paint the mural, which will be located behind the All In Stitches building, located at the intersection of South State and East Main streets.

A Projection Party will be held from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday in the First Lutheran Church parking lot. Live music and free snow cones will greet guests who want to get a first glimpse of Geneseo's newest mural. Guests also can meet the artists and visit with fellow art enthusiasts.

For more information, call the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce at 309-944-2686 or visit the website at http://www.geneseo.org/2023-geneseo-artwalk.

Just For Fun

Runners, walkers and dog lovers all can join Princeton Recreation Trails from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday for the third annual Princeton Dog Scamper. The race begins and ends near Go Fish Marina Bar and Grill, 411 River Drive, Princeton, Iowa. Post-race refreshments will be provided following the race.

The race features a 2-mile out-and-back course on city roads with overall, first, second and third place male and female winners with a dog receiving a trophy. All furry friends will receive a tennis ball.

The $30 per human registration fee includes free dog participation, event T-shirt and post race refreshments. Day of registration is $35 with t-shirt subject to availability. To register, visit secure.getmeregistered.com/get_information.php?event_id=MTY3NjA1NTg1Nzg0OTSQdSWoQVGrqxh.

In Real Time

The Lloyd M. Burstein Memorial Holocaust Film Series 2023 will wrap up on Sunday with a showing of, "Reckonings: The First Reparations," beginning at 4 p.m. at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker, Roberta Grossman, this movie recounts the tense negotiations between Jewish and German leaders who met in secret to negotiate compensation for the survivors of the largest mass genocide in history. Under the constant threat of violence, they forged ahead, knowing it would never be enough but hoping it could at least be an acknowledgment and a step toward healing. 84 minutes with adult content.

Tickets are available at the door: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens (60 years and older)/military, free for students.

The series presented by the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cites is part of the Out of Darkness: Holocaust Messages for Today project. For more information, call 309-793-1300.