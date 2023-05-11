Dine and Drink

The Walcott Volunteer Fire Department will host the 25th anniversary Steak Fry from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Walcott Legion, 121 Bryant St.

Steak meals are $20 and include a steak, potato, vegetable, roll and dessert. A hotdog meal will be available for $5. Carryout and delivery are available. For more information, call 563-340-2373.

There also will be a raffle drawing, silent and live auctions, and a cake-decorating contest. Cakes should be brought to the legion by 4 p.m. and decorated with a fire theme. There will be three divisions — professional, amateur and kids — with cash prizes for the top three in each category. Following the judging there will be a live cake auction.

On A Date

Artists from around the country will be in Davenport this weekend for 70th annual Spring Beaux Arts Fair.

This Mother's Day weekend tradition will be held at the spacious Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds and will offer an outdoor celebration of visual arts and fine crafts. Featuring food, live music, children's activities and works for sale by nearly 100 artists and Midwestern vendors, there is something for everyone.

Beaux Arts Spring Fair runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free to both the art fair and the Figge Art Museum all weekend. Proceeds benefit the Figge Art Museum in Davenport for educational programs.

For more information, visit BeauxArtsFair.com.

Just For Fun

Join the Quad Cities' Park and Recreation departments for the annual Get Out And Trail (GOAT) event this weekend to celebrate National Bike Month, National Walking Month and National Runners Month.

Participants can bike, hike, walk or roll, it doesn't matter how, and explore QC trails with family and friends this Saturday. Travel the trails on both sides of the Mississippi from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and drop by the hosted GOAT Stops for refreshments and activities.

This is a pet-friendly event, so bring a furry friend, or two, to explore the trails too. Please leash pets.

This is a free event sponsored by the Davenport, Bettendorf, Rock Island and Moline Park and Recreation departments, and no registration is needed.

To find trailheads, visit www.qctrails.org/trails.

In Real Time

Jazz fans of all ages can celebrate local jazz heroes during the Knox-Rootabaga Jazz Festival this week in Galesburg.

The festival is a five-day event that partners Knox College, the Galesburg community and local artists and musicians. It has been a part of the Knox Department of Music for over 40 years.

Boasting performances by the Knox Jazz Ensemble, faculty, alumni and guest artists with a focus on collaborations between guest artists and students performances will be held in various venues around the community.

This year, concerts will be held from Tuesday, May 9, through Saturday, May 13. Performers will include the Bill Frisell Trio, the John Tate Trio and Lenard Simpson, along with the Knox Alumni Big Band, the Faculty and Friends Combo, the Knox Jazz Ensemble and area junior high and high school big bands.

For a full schedule, tickets and donation information, visit www.knox.edu/jazzyear.

With the Family

This weekend, Timber Lake Playhouse will perform, "The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical."

As a son of Poseidon, Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can't control, monsters on his trail, and is on a quest to find Zeus' lightning bolt to prevent a war between the Greek gods. Featuring a thrilling original rock score, this is an action-packed theatrical adventure for the whole family.

Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.

For more information and tickets, visit www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or call the Box Oﬃce at 815-244-2035.