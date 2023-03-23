Dine and Drink

It's Brain Injury Awareness Month and Empower House QCA Brain Injury Clubhouse is hosting the 2nd annual Empower House Spaghetti Supper from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 422 E. 10th St., Davenport.

The $5 price includes a salad, bread stick, spaghetti, dessert and drink. Kids three years and younger eat free.

There also will be cookbooks created by Empower House members for sale, raffle items, gear sales and information on the services offered to support adults with brain injuries.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/EmpowerHouseQCA.

Just For Fun

The Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds and MH Entertainment will host Battle of the Bands/Acoustic QC 2023 this weekend at the fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport.

This year there will be two battles throughout the day on Saturday with the first acoustic/duo battle starting at 1 p.m. All genres of music are eligible and the top eight acoustic/duo acts will advance to perform at the battle of the bands later in the day.

The band battle will start at approximately 5 p.m. and will have the top 10 bands performing during the night. The band battle will consist of five country bands and five rock bands. One winner from the rock battle and one winner from the country battle will win an opportunity to be an opening act at the Mississippi Valley Fair 2023.

Times for each musician will be announced one hour prior to the battle start time. Each musician will get 20 minutes to perform and will be judged by a panel of judges.

For a full list of bands and more information on this free event, visit its Facebook page: https://tinyurl.com/5t3pecs9.

On A Date

Playcrafters Barn Theatre will present, "Witness for the Prosecution," by Agatha Christie at 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, March 24-25 and March 31-April 1; and 3 p.m. Sundays, March 26 and April 2.

Leonard Vole stands accused of murdering a rich widow. The stakes are high with shocking witness testimony, impassioned outbursts from the dock and a young man's desperate fight to escape the hangman's noose. Generally regarded as one of Christie's most accomplished plays, this suspenseful thriller keeps audiences guessing until the very end.

Tickets are $15, $13 senior citizens/military and are available at playcrafters.com or by calling 309-762-0330.

With the Family

Kids of all ages can visit River Valley District Library, 214 S. Main St., Port Byron, on Thursday from 4:30-5:30 p.m. to explore their magical side during Fairy Gardens for Kids.

Start spring off right by digging in some dirt and planting live plants with a fairy décor to make a beautiful fairy garden that can be taken home and displayed in the home or yard. Registration required.

For more information or to register, visit www.rivervalleylibrary.org or call 309-523-3440.

In Real Time

Lilly Setterdahl, a Quad-Cities author of over 19 books, many about Swedish people in America, will read from some of her newer works at 10 a.m. on Friday at Dead Poet's Espresso, 1525 3rd Ave. A, Moline.

Her most recent book, "Until The Lights Come Back On," is a cyber thriller about what happens when a nation's power grid is targeted and hacked by a foreign power. It offers a scary view of how the modern society of Sweden is affected once the lights do go down, from both the individual's perspective and also from the nation backed hacker's.

Books will be available for purchase and to be signed at the event.

For more information, visit www.deadpoetsespresso.com.