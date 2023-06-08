With the family

Circus Pop!: The Giant Bubble Show will make a Davenport stop, to benefit the nonprofit group Kinna's House of Love, on Saturday at the TMBC Lincoln Center, 318 E. 7th St., Davenport.

This new family experience, presented by Suesakul Shows, features Ringling Bros. alumnus, Logan Jimenez. For 60 minutes, Jimenez will combine stunts such as fire-eating, daring escapes and crawling inside a giant balloon with bubble artistry. He effortlessly creates bubble sculptures, bubbles that burst into flames and bubble volcanoes.

Shows will be at 2 and 4 p.m.

Advance tickets for youth 2-12 years and senior citizens 65 years and older are $5 with $11 adults tickets. At the door tickets are $7 for youth/senior citizens and $13 for adults. For tickets, visit https://www.giantbubbleshow.com/shows.

On a date

This weekend, theater fans can catch a variety of different kinds of shows throughout the Quad-City area.

The Richmond Hill Players will present the intense thriller, "Misery." A successful romance novelist is rescued from a car crash by his No. 1 fan. He wakes up captive in her secluded home where she forces him to write a new ending to his latest novel. Parental guidance is advised.

Shows will be June 8-10 at 7:30 p.m. and June 11 at 3 p.m. at the theater located at 600 HK Robinson Drive in Geneseo. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at rhplayers.com/misery.

Grease is the word this weekend as Timber Lake Playhouse in Mount Carroll wraps up performances of the classic musical of the same name.

"Grease," will run June 8-10 at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are $35, $30 senior citizens 60 years and older, $25 students/military. Visit https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org for more information.

The stakes are higher than ever when, "The SpongeBob Musical," hits the Spotlight Theatre stage, 1800 7th Ave., Moline. Performances will take place at 7 p.m. June 9-10 and 2 p.m. June 11. $25 floor seating, $20 general seating. Visit www.thespotlighttheatreqc.com for more information.

What do you get when you combine a starlet, a leading man and a love affair that could change lives and make or break careers? Quad-City Music Guild's rendition of the musical, "Singin' in the Rain," which will play the next two weekends at the theater located in Prospect Park, 1584 34th Ave., Moline.

There is only handicapped parking at the park, so patrons are encouraged to use the free MetroLINK bus shuttle service from SouthPark Mall. Service begins one hour before the shows.

Shows will be 7:30 p.m. June 9-10 and 15-17; and 2 p.m. June 11 and 18. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 students. Visit https://qcmusicguild.com for more information.

Playcrafters' will kick off Pride month with the Quad City premiere of, "Stop Kiss," by Diana Son.

Sara and Callie are walking through New York City's West Village late at night when they share their first kisses. This leads to a vicious attack by an angry bystander, in which Sara is horribly injured. She falls into a coma, which becomes one of the major subjects of the play that explores relationships. This production is Rated R. There will be a talk-back panel discussion with the cast and director after each show.

Performance dates will be 7:30 p.m. on June 9-10 and 16-17; and 3 p.m. on June 11 and 18. $15, $13 Senior/Military Admission is $13. For details and tickets, visit playcrafters.com or call 309-762-0330.

Just for fun

Looking for some fun this weekend, then head to the Wapsi River Center in Dixon, Iowa, on Saturday. The center will offer two family-friendly programs.

The first, a Pollinator Workshop will be at 10 a.m. Visitors can learn about the cause and effect of the decline in pollinator populations, as well as about native bee species and what can be done to support their populations. Then make insect hotels to take home and install in a garden using recyclable items. Please bring empty 1- or 2- liter bottles or empty soup or pasta cans.

The second program, Paint-by-Nature: Bees!, will start at 1 p.m. and costs $5 per canvas payable by cash or check at the program. All supplies are provided. This program will take place outdoors, weather permitting.

Registration is required for both programs by calling 563-328-3286.

In real time

Learn about where German immigrants worked, lived and created a community during the German-American Heritage Center's Summer Walking Tours beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.

During the walk participants can learn details of the personal lives of immigrants, as well as notable architectural styles found throughout downtown Davenport and the Gold Coast.

The tours will weave throughout downtown Davenport with limited accessibility for those with mobility limitations. Participants should wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water.

The 1-mile tours are $5 per person and limited to 15 people. Subject to rescheduling based on weather.

Other dates throughout the summer include June 24, July 8 and 22 and Aug. 5 and 19.

Visit https://gahc.org/events/summer-walking-tours, for more information or to register.