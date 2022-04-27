About Town: Taste the best of East Moline restaurants, laugh with 'Little Women' or have a spot of tea, this week in the Quad-Cities

Just For Fun

Nature enthusiasts can Stroll through Springtime from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at Black Hawk State Historic Site, 1510 46th Ave., Rock Island.

Birds will be the focus from 7-9 a.m. Birders meet in front of Singing Bird Center for a guided stroll to look for resident and migratory birds. Bring binoculars or use the binoculars provided.

At 9 a.m. there will be refreshments, including wild violet jelly, and a short program, in the Singing Bird Center. At 10 a.m. small groups will observe and identify wildflowers.

Admission is free. For more information, visit www.blackhawkpark.org.

Dine and Drink

Experience East Moline food favorites from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at A Taste of East Moline.

It's at The Rust Belt, 533 12th Ave., East Moline, and offers bite-sized tastings from restaurants, along with raffles, a wine pull and entertainment by Bobby Ray Bunch.

Try food from Combine, Cones on the Corner, Damion's Rib Haven, G's Gourmet Popcorn, Happy Joe's, Hyatt Place, Hy-Vee Silvis, Jewel-Osco, Junior's Sports Bar, Midwest Ale Works, Olde Town Bakery, QC Plate Me, Revive Cafe, Rudy's Tacos, Saint Giuseppes Pizza, Tap 22, and The Palace and Uncle Rich's Coney Island Hot Dogs.

Tickets cost $25 and support grantmaking of the East Moline Community Fund.

For more information, visit eastmolinecf.org.

On A Date

Hallelujah! The Augustana Oratorio Society presents Handel's "Messiah," at 3 p.m. May 1 in Centennial Hall.

Featured soloists will include Joseph Barron, Jesse Darden, Kelly Hill and Emily Truckenbrod.

Tickets are available at augustana.edu/tickets or by calling 309-794-7306.

In Real Time

Lift your spirits as St. Ambrose University presents "Little Women: the Broadway Musical," this weekend at Galvin Fine Arts Center in Davenport.

Based on Louisa May Alcott's classic novel, the musical follows the adventures, loves and heartbreaks of sisters Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March during the Civil War.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are $10 to $15. Buy them at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/59707 or by calling 563-333-6251.

With the Family

Everyone deserves a tea party and what better time than now? From noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Kinna's House of Love Inc. will host the Magical Red Carpet Tea Party at the Lincoln Resource Center in Davenport.

Participants are encouraged to dress up in suits, dresses or as a favorite character for this tea party which will feature finger sandwiches, drinks, bounce houses, mascots, games and other activities.

Extra dresses, tiaras and top hats will be available at the event.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0