About Town

In Real Time

Salute veterans who fought and died for this country's freedoms by visiting, "Remembering Our Fallen," Nov. 12-18 at Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. This traveling photographic war memorial honors military members from Iowa who have died post-9/11 in The War on Terror. The exhibit will be on display daily from 8 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. For more information, call 563-328-8000 or visit rhythmcitycasino.com/event/2020/nov/rememberingourfallen.html.

Just For Fun

For theater-goers missing mainstage Davenport Junior Theatre shows, "Snow White 2.Zoom: The Evil Queen Returns," should be just the thing to chase away the theater blues.

The second oldest children's theater in America will live-stream this new show for free in real time on the DJT website, YouTube and Facebook pages.

Inspired by Julia Reagan, the winner of the student play competition, this show is a celebration of all things Snow White. Hosted by Showtime Pal, the show celebrates classic Snow White scenes tied together by the Seven Dwarfs telling their side of the story.