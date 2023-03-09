Dine and Drink

The tastiest time of the year is here as Girl Scouts across the area collect orders and set up stands to sell the organization’s iconic cookies.

Local troops will be selling the yummy snacks though March 23 to support the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls. Every box sold provides valuable experiences for Girl Scouts, such as service projects, troop travel and summer camp. All proceeds stay local.

Cookie varieties include Thin Mints, Samoas, Adventurefuls, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils, Lemon-Ups and S'mores for $5 per package as well as the gluten-free Toffee-tastic for $6 per package.

Don't know a scout or haven't seen a booth, visit www.GirlScoutsToday.org/Cookies to find a booth sale or place a digital order with a local troop.

The local chapter also is partnering with Cookies and Dreams in Bettendorf during the month of March to sell three Girl Scout inspired cookies.

Mighty Mint, a chocolate cookie flavored with pure peppermint, loaded with chocolate chips and topped with chocolate drizzles and crushed Thin Mint cookies; Peanut Butter Promise, a soft sugar cookie filled with peanut butter cheesecake filling and topped with melted peanut butter and chocolate; and Courageous Caramel, featuring a sugar cookie dipped in chocolate and topped with a sticky, chewy caramel coconut topping and chocolate drizzles.

And starting on International Women's History Day through the Girl Scouts' Birthday on March 12, $1 from every GS-inspired cookie sold will go to the scouts. For more information, visit https://idreamaboutcookies.com.

With the Family

Do you love all things Pokémon, are you an avid trading card collector, PokéGo player, Nuzlocke challenger or a huge fan of the show and games, then the Moline Library is the place for you on Saturday.

The library will host a special Pokémon Day where patrons 4-14 years can play games, meet fellow fans, trade cards and craft some favorite Pokémon items and characters. Trading cards will be available on a first come, first served basis.

The program will run from 1-3 p.m. at the library located at 3210 41st St.

On A Date

Are comedians funnier when you don’t have to pay to see them? Come find out on Monday at 7:30 p.m. when Front Street Brewery and Taproom in Davenport hosts a free comedy night.

Grab a seat and a beer and get ready to laugh with host Race Bakeris and a few friends including opener, Sarah Tisinger; feature, Nikki Murray; and headliner, Tori House.

The brewery is located at 421 W. River Drive. For more information, visit https://www.frontstreetbrew.com.

Just For Fun

The Catfish Jazz Society with a grant from the QC Plus 60 Club, and in collaboration with the Bix Jazz Society and Bix Beiderbecke Museum, will presents Alan Knapper's Five Bridges Jazz Band playing two special sets to celebrate Bix's 120th birthday.

The free birthday party will take place from 3-5:30 p.m. at the Columbus Club, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport. There also will be special guest musicians and plenty of Bix music as well as cake. An optional $10 dinner also will be available.

For more information, visit www.bixmuseum.org/events/bix-beiderbecke-birthday-party.

In Real Time

Marc Sijan's ultra-realistic sculptures will be on display at the Muscatine Art Center, 1314 Mulberry Ave., through April 9.

The sculptures are homages to humanity's fascination with its own forms. The figures are incredibly lifelike, sensuous and graceful, and seem always on the verge of movement, a mere instant away from action. The pores in the skin, the tiny hairs and veins, bald spots, blemishes and the individual shapes of the faces make human beings so similar, yet so unique. These are the details make Sijan's work especially arresting.

Admission to the art center is free. For more information, call 563-263-8282 or visit www.muscatineartcenter.org.