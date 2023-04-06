On A Date

On Thursday at 6 p.m. the Eastern Avenue Branch of the Davenport Public Library will celebrate National Poetry Month by hosting local poet and St. Ambrose professor, Emily Kingery, for a poetry reading.

Kingery's work has been widely published in journals and has been selected for several honors and awards in poetry and prose. She is the author of the chapbook, "Invasives," which was published in February of 2023.

For more information or to register (required), https://davenportlibrary.libcal.com/event/10000902.

Dine and Drink

Spring has sprung and that means a whole new set of spring flavors are in bloom at Whitey's.

The four limited-time spring flavors are currently available at stores and include Key Lime Pie, Super Blueberry Cheesecake, Lemon Custard and Mango Raspberry.

Ice cream connoisseurs also can try the April Treat of the Month, the Fruit Wafer Cookie shake. This refreshing shake is loaded with a fruit of choice like strawberry, raspberry or peach, cake batter and Nilla Wafers. Pick one up all month long for the price of a special shake.

In Real Time

Join the Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum for Titanic Days from Tuesday to Sunday, April 16.

The Titanic started its maiden voyage on April 10, 1912, and sank in the early morning of April 15. Each year the library hosts this event to look back on the historic event.

During this week, visitors can come on board and learn interesting facts about the voyage, receive a boarding pass of one of the passengers, see the document the Karpeles family owns by the Captain of the Carpathia and read his specific details of that fateful night. There also is a tour of the museum that ends with guests receiving either an obituary or a news article that gives details of the passenger on the boarding pass.

The library is located at 700 22nd St. in Rock Island and hours are 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is free with donations accepted. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/KarpelesRockIsland.

Just For Fun

ZZ Top, that little ol' band From Texas, has been at it for well over a half century, delivering rock, blues and boogie on the road and in the studio to millions of devoted fans. On Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. the Raw Whiskey Tour will rock the stage at the Adler Theatre, 136 E . 3rd St., Davenport.

Tickets range from $39.50 to $159.50 and are available at ticketmaster.com or at the Adler Theatre Box Office. For more information, visit adlertheatre.com.

With the Family

The Figge Art Museum in downtown Davenport will offer free admission for everyone during the month of April.

Patrons can experience, "Sporting Fashion: Outdoor Girls 1800 to 1960," on loan from the FIDM Museum at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles. The exhibit features over 150 years of fearless fashion and spans the third and fourth floors of the museum.

In addition to this exhibit, there are several other exhibitions currently on display including, "Young Artists at the Figge." Visitors also are encouraged to explore the permanent collection galleries, the family activity center and museum store.

Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays; and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. The museum is closed on Mondays. For more information, visit www.figgeartmuseum.org.