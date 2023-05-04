Just For Fun

Dress to impress and experience all things Derby on Saturday during UP Skybar's Rooftop Kentucky Derby party.

Don a hat, drink some mint julip and watch "the most exciting two minutes in sports."

Doors open at 3 p.m. with celebrations continuing throughout the night.

Prizes will be awarded for Best Dressed and Best Hat.

So come take in the beautiful views of the Skybar, located at 215 N. Main St. in Davenport, and watch the Run For the Roses.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/UpSkyBar.

With the Family

Start your engines and buckle up for the greatest motorsport spectacle on earth, when Monster Jam heads to Vibrant Arena at The MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline, for two shows Saturday.

Going strong since the early 1990s, this bone-crunching, fuel-injected show gathers together the best drivers and monster trucks in the world to face off in the hopes of making it to the finals in Las Vegas. Monster Jam is divided into racing and freestyle, allowing the drivers to go head-to-head and then show off jumps, wheelies and donuts.

The truck lineup is expected to include Grave Digger, driven by Krysten Anderson; El Toro Loco, driven by Elvis Lainez; Earth Shaker, driven by Tristan England; Jurassic Attack, driven by Dalton Widner; Monster Mutt Dalmatian, driven by Bailey Shea; and Raminator, driven by Mark Hall.

Shows will take place at 1 and 7 p.m. with tickets ranging from $24 to $69. There will be a post-game meet-n-greet after both shows for an additional $30. For more information, visit www.vibrantarena.com.

In Real Time

Enjoy the challenge of riding 100 miles with the wind at your back? If so, then join in on the Spring Tailwind Century Ride this Saturday hosted by the Quad Cities Bicycle Club.

Riders will meet at 6 a.m. at Ben Butterworth Parkway parking lot, 5420 Old River Drive, Moline. Bicycles and riders will load up and be transported to the start. The route will be determined closer to the date of the ride to take advantage of the wind forecast.

The route will be shared on Ride with GPS and on paper cue sheets. There will be a lunch stop approximately halfway through the route.

Seating is limited to 45 riders, but a second bus may be added if there is enough interest. Rain date is Sunday. Registration (required) is $45 general public, $40 members.

For more information, visit https://www.qcbc.org/content.aspx?page_id=4008&club_id=505193&item_id=1955660.

On A Date

Reverend Raven and the Chain Smoking Alter Boys are set to preach the blues from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Steeplegate Inn, 100 W. 76th St., Davenport.

Presented by the Mississippi Valley Blues Society, the group plays traditional blues, straight up with a big dose of passion. Featuring smoking grooves, served up with hot harmonica and smooth stinging guitar, the band does original songs peppered with nods to Slim Harpo, Little Walter, Jimmy Rogers, Billy Boy Arnold, Junior Wells and the three Kings.

Tickets at the door are $15 or $12 for MVBS members. A $10 taco bar and beverages also will be available.

Dine and Drink

Gather some friends, sisters, daughters or grandmothers on Saturday and enjoy a cup of tea while supporting the arts in Muscatine at For the Love of Art: A Tea Party Celebrating Women.

This fundraiser for the Friends of the Muscatine Art Center will include tea or coffee with both savory and sweet treats. Ladies of Note will perform, and the Muscatine Art Center registrar, Virginia Cooper, will take guests on a journey into table settings of the past with a spotlight on Laura Musser McColm’s tableware and historic menus.

The tea will be from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Muscatine Art Center, 1314 Mulberry Ave. Reservations are on a first-come, first-served basis. Tables of two, four, six and eight can be booked. $25 a person or $20 for members. Call 563-263-8282 to reserve a spot. For more information, visit www.muscatineartcenter.org.