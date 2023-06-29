On a date

Jump in a DeLorean and set it for the 1980s! The Tangled Wood in Bettendorf is bringing back The Brat Pack from 7 to 10 p.m. this Saturday.

The Brat Pack has been rocking out since 1996 and plays hours and hours of party music that conjures up big hair, padded shoulders, Mister T and the Care Bears.

Enjoy the party even more by wearing '80s attire.

For more information, visit thetangledwood.com/events.

Just for fun

Come out and watch local comedians on Thursday during Rhythm City Casino's open mic night. Hosted by Danny Franks from 7:30 to 9 p.m. in the Rhythm Room, this night of laughs will feature 10 comedians who will each perform seven-minute sets.

Tickets are $5 plus tax. Purchase tickets online or at The Market box office. For more information, visit rhythmcitycasino.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=158.

Open mic night is held on the last Thursday of every month, so if you think you are funny, sign up to perform at a future open mic by emailing Johnathan Condit at Johnathan.condit@rhythmcitycasino.com.

Dine and drink

The Kiwanis Club of Geneseo will host Pork in the Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 4. Located in Geneseo City Park and surrounded by the Aisle of Flags, over 700 U.S. Service Memorial Flags, weather permitting, this pork-fry is not to be missed.

The setting is truly straight out of Norman Rockwell painting and will feature pork chops and patties with all the trimmings. $10 adults and $8 youth 10 years and younger.

All proceeds go to the Geneseo Kiwanis Service Fund.

There also will be an ice cream social and patriotic band concert presented by the Maple City Band. The concert begins at 1 p.m.

For more information, visit https://geneseo.org.

In real time

There are still three days left to be part of the Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum's weeklong Helen Keller mobile exhibit. Helen Keller Day was June 27 and the museum is celebrating her through Saturday with a mobile exhibit and sign language classes.

Keller was deprived of her sight and hearing at the age of 19 months because of illness. With the help of her teacher, Anne Sullivan, she learned the manual alphabet and could communicate by finger spelling. She eventually learned to read braille and raised type, to print block letters, and to speak and read lips. Keller is regarded as one of the most well-known advocates for people who are blind and deafblind.

The exhibit features documents by both Helen Keller and Alexander Graham Bell for visitors to learn about sign language and braille. There will even be a braille slate and stylus for participants to use to write. On Thursday, there will be beginner sign language classes at 11 a.m. and 1 and 3 p.m.

The museum is located at 700 22nd St. in Rock Island. Admission is free and hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

With the family

Isabel Bloom with celebrate 60 years in business with a family-friendly festival from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Isabel Bloom Store and Tour Center, 736 Federal St., Davenport.

The Peace Love Bloom festival will be a thank you to loyal customers and the Quad-City community. Activities will include live music by singer/songwriter, Lewis Knudsen, free crafts and activities for kids, Bragg BBQ food truck offering a wide selection of menu items for purchase, door prizes and the new 2023 bus ornament available at a special price of $13 during the festival.

Guests are invited to dress in a favorite tie-dye item or '60s apparel, as well as bring lawn chairs and beverages.