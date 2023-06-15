On a date

Fans of Shakespeare can take in free outdoor theater this weekend at Rock Island's Don Wooten Stage in Lincoln Park. Genesius Guild’s 67th season opener, "Two Gentlemen of Verona," will end its run with performances at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Thought by some scholars to be the first play written by Shakespeare, this comedy tells the story of two young men, sent away from home to learn how to be gentlemen, who fall in love with the same woman.

The production also marks the company’s annual high school production, with a cast featuring talent from high schools across the Quad Cities.

The guild is a community theater organization performing free shows including Greek drama, Greek comedy, the works of Shakespeare and other classical authors every weekend throughout the summer. For a complete schedule, visit www.genesius.org.

Just for fun

Join in a paleontology-packed weekend as Dino Days returns from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday to the Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport.

There will be dinosaur-themed activities and movies all weekend. The Dino Park will have a dig area, face painting, photo booth, meet a paleontologist and more dinosaur-themed fun.

Tickets are $18 for adults and $16 for children. A choice of movie and entrance to the Dino Park are included.

Films on Saturday will be "Dino Dana," at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and "Flying Monsters" at 1 and 3:45 p.m. On Sunday, there will be a sensory-friendly showing of "Dino Dana" at noon as well as a regular showing at 2:45 p.m. and showings of "Flying Monsters" at 1:45 and 4:30 p.m.

For more information, visitwww.putnam.org/calendar.

Dine and drink

The German American Heritage Center will host the sixth annual Best of the Wurst sausage competition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Stop by to sample a variety of local sausages, purchase a variety of other delicious foods, enjoy a cold beverage and vote for a favorite "Wurst."

There also will be live music by the Guttenberg Band and kids activities.

$5 for adults and free for youth younger than 12 years. For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, visit https://gahc.org/events/best-of-the-wurst.

The German American Heritage Center is located at 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport.

With the family

The current children's show at Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, "Garfield, The Musical with Cattitude," is a musical adaptation of the sarcastic tubby tabby, Garfield. In this new show, Garfield awakens to find his birthday, the most important day of the year, has fallen on a Monday. To make matters worse, all his friends, and even his nemesis, have completely forgotten it's his big day. Only his beloved teddy bear, Pookie, understands his disappointment. Feeling rejected, Garfield leaves the comforts of home, but soon realizes that outside there's no TV, the food is garbage (literally) and animal control is always just around the corner. In the end, Garfield learns little things like the value of friendship and that home is where the heart, and the food is.

The remaining show-only performances will be at 10 a.m. June 16, 20 and 23 and at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. June 17 and 24.

Tickets are $10. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 309-786-7733 or visit www.circa21.com.

In real time

This Father's Day weekend, Doug's Heating and Doric Lodge 319, will host a kids fishing derby at the east pavilion of Sunset Marina located along the Illinois side of the Mississippi River at the end of 31st Avenue in Rock Island.

The fishing derby will be held from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday and welcomes children of all ages and family members to participate at no charge.

Participants should bring a fishing pole with limited supplies for those who don't have one. Bait will be provided, and there will be a number of volunteers available to help.

Lunch will be served after the event at no charge. Every kid gets to pick a prize, and there will be trophies as well as raffles.

All donations from the fishing derby will go to the local Gilda's Club.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/doriclodge319events.