Dine and Drink

Get ready to let the good times roll Saturday at Whiskey Stop, 726 15th Ave., East Moline, during a Mardi Gras celebration featuring classic creole dishes, fruity cocktails and entertainment that'll have everyone dancing the night away.

Beginning at 3 p.m. party-goers can feast on dishes like jambalaya and gumbo and sip on hurricanes, Sazeracs and other classic New Orleans cocktails.

As the night heats up there will be Mardi Gras jams to keep guests moving. There also will be colorful masks, beaded necklaces and plenty of good vibes.

For more information, visit facebook.com/WhiskeyStopQC.

On A Date

Bucktown Revue returns Friday with a Valentine's Day show perfect for you and your sweetie. Guests will include Voices of Hope, Comfort Food and the Front Porch Pickers.

Tickets are $15 at the door or reserve tickets in advance at BucktownRevue.com.

The Bucktown Revue is an old-fashioned variety show in the tradition of such radio programs as, "A Prairie Home Companion" and "The Grand Ole Opry," featuring a live music and humor show. Shows are performed at 7 p.m. on the third Friday of the month September through May at the Nighswander Theatre, 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport.

Just For Fun

River Valley District Library in Port Byron will host, "Catapult Painting For Kids," from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Kids of all ages are welcome to build a catapult and test out how different material looks when dipped in paint and catapulted at paper.

This one is going to get messy, so make dress accordingly. To register, visit www.rivervalleylibrary.org or call 309-523-3440.

With the Family

This weekend families can catch the final performances of Davenport Junior Theatre's Mainstage Production of "The Wind in the Willows."

This riotous comedy follows Mole, Rat, Badger and the impulsive Mr. Toad, whose antics land him in serious trouble. With his beloved home under threat, Toad must attempt a daring escape leading to a series of misadventures and a heroic battle to recapture Toad Hall. Based on the beloved book by Kenneth Grahame, this musical is full of humor, wit and heartwarming lessons of friendship.

The show will take place at 1 and 4 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Mary Fluhrer-Nighswander Theatre, Annie Wittenmyer Complex, 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport.

Admission is free with donations welcomed.

In Real Time

Don masks, beads and boas and party the night away while helping local animals at the Humane Society of Scott County's fundraiser, Mardi Gras Wags and Whiskers.

The evening will feature a cash bar, light appetizers, live music from CJ Parker and XII, a silent auction and raffle. Participants also can vote for dog and cat Kings and Queens and take photos at the decked out photo booth. Mardi Grad-themed apparel is encouraged.

The fun will take place at Keppy Hall, Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, Davenport, Saturday from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased at https://givebutter.com/c/MardiGrasWagsAndWhiskers.