Adler Theatre to bring Ballet Quad-Cities, Quad-City Symphony to stage this year

The Adler Theatre Foundation has announced its series for 2021.
It includes:
Ballet Quad Cities with special guest Mo Carter
Saturday, May 8 at 2 p.m. Tickets: $25
Quad-City Symphony Trio: Music of Appalachia with special guest Aaron Fullan
Saturday, May 29 at 8 p.m. Tickets: $25
Nick Perri & The Underground Thieves and The Nielsen Trust with special guest All Sweat Productions
Thursday, June 3 at 7 p.m. Tickets: $22, $34, $42
The Magic of Bill Blagg LIVE
Friday, June 4 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $22, $29, $36, $42
Amythyst Kiah with special guests Ashley Dean and Soultru
Saturday, June 5 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $22, $27, $32
Walter Trout with special guest Avey Grouws Band
Friday, June 18 at 8 p.m. Tickets: $22, $27, $32
Reserved tickets on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Adler Theatre Box Office, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport, or at ticketmaster.com.