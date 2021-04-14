 Skip to main content
Adler Theatre to bring Ballet Quad-Cities, Quad-City Symphony to stage this year
The Adler Theatre Foundation has announced its season for 2021.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

The Adler Theatre Foundation has announced its series for 2021.

It includes:

Ballet Quad Cities with special guest Mo Carter

Saturday, May 8 at 2 p.m. Tickets: $25

Quad-City Symphony Trio: Music of Appalachia with special guest Aaron Fullan

Saturday, May 29 at 8 p.m. Tickets: $25

Nick Perri & The Underground Thieves and The Nielsen Trust with special guest All Sweat Productions

Thursday, June 3 at 7 p.m. Tickets: $22, $34, $42

The Magic of Bill Blagg LIVE

Friday, June 4 at 7:30 p.m.  Tickets: $22, $29, $36, $42

Amythyst Kiah with special guests Ashley Dean and Soultru

Saturday, June 5 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $22, $27, $32

Walter Trout with special guest Avey Grouws Band

Friday, June 18 at 8 p.m. Tickets: $22, $27, $32

Reserved tickets on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Adler Theatre Box Office, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport, or at ticketmaster.com.

The seating will be socially-distanced and sold in pods. Guests must purchase all the tickets in a selected pod. Face coverings will be required.

Ballet Quad Cities rehearses

