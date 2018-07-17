With two weeks to go until the 99th annual Mississippi Valley Fair, Shawn Loter said his to-do list is “about a mile long.”
On a recent morning, Loter drove his custom golf cart — decorated with red and black tie-dye, the fair logo and his first name in small, cursive letters — around the fairgrounds and pointed to a few buildings in need of a power-wash or a paint touch-up.
The most noticeable item on his list is an ongoing $300,000 remodel of the grandstand’s facade. Work is set to be complete by July 31, when the six-day fair kicks off.
“All the brick work is being updated,” Loter said. “It’s going to look brand new.”
This fair may be Loter’s second run as general manager, but it will be full of firsts for the 42-year-old Bettendorf resident who began working for the fair when he was 13.
By the time Loter took over last year, the grandstand acts and other entertainment had already been booked by former manager Bob Fox, who also stayed on as a consultant last summer.
“I started in the middle of things,” he said. “This was my first time booking the entertainers, which can be very nerve-wracking. You put in a bid and you don’t get it and you do that over and over.”
A-list entertainers can cost anywhere from $500,000 to $1 million for one night, Loter said, which doesn’t fit within the fair’s budget.
“That’s what a lot of people don’t understand,” he said. “You want to bring in the best acts, but you have to keep it affordable.”
This year, a Fun Card, which grant access to the fair for the entire week and is the only way to attend grandstand shows, costs $60.
And Loter is happy with the lineup, with headliners including Chris Young, Sublime with Rome, Toby Keith, Theory of a Deadman, Billy Currington and Justin Moore.
“We beat last year,” he said. “Each year, it’s going to get better and better.”
By the way, he's already putting out bids for next year's grandstand acts.
As Loter said, the grandstand shows are “very important” for the fair.
The concerts frequently bring in between 15,000 to 30,000 people per night. The attendance record sits at 31,200 and goes back to an Alan Jackson concert in 2008.
The fair schedule also features more local bands, new vendors and a new area offering free, family-oriented activities called Sandyland, which will be located behind the Starlite Ballroom.
“It’s important to build the audience we want and to bring in a variety of the entertainment that people want to see,” he said. “You want to keep things new and interesting.”
Loter has already brought different kinds of non-fair events to the fairgrounds, including a well-attended St. Patrick’s Day party and an indoor beach-themed party in June.
While Loter says the fair is a “well-oiled machine,” it doesn’t come without stress.
Vicky Speth, who has worked as the office manager for 32 years, says she goes into “panic mode” during the last two weeks of July.
"You just keep going over your checklist and hoping everything gets done," she said. “People think we start working on it a week before and it just happens. Well, that’s not the case.”
Speth’s work on the fair begins in January and it only gets busier as summer approaches.
“By the time it opens, the fair is like a city within itself,” she said. “There’s a lot of little odds and ends that go into it.”
Speth, who works in the office with her daughter, Kelly Howes, said Loter is bringing a new kind of enthusiasm to the Quad-City tradition.
“We kind of got stagnant for a while,” she said. “He’s changing some things up.”
Some of those changes have been sitting in the back of Loter’s mind for years.
“When you’re the behind the scenes, you see things you’d do differently,” he said. "Now, I get to do that."
During his daily tour of the fairgrounds in his golf cart, he keeps an eye on how things look and what to improve. He has a long list of ideas for the fair's upcoming 100th year.
“It helps me think of things we need to get done,” he said. “Some things will happen soon and some we’ll wait on.”
And Loter, who has worked here full-time since he graduated high school and served as the fairgrounds’ maintenance manager for more than a decade, knows these 87.5 acres well. On some mornings, out of habit, he still mows the grass.
When he drives toward the back of the fair’s property, he points to a blue house off of Lincoln Road. He lived there when he was younger.
“Starting from a young age, this has been my life,” he said. “It’s good how it is. You just want to keep making it better.”