MOLINE — A slew of Q-C original plays in its fourth Barn Owl series — and expanded to two weekends each for the first time — is on tap for Playcrafters Barn Theatre's 91st season in 2020.
The mainstage lineup is:
- Feb. 7-9, 14-16 — “The Boxcar Children,” by Barbara Field. Directed by Cynthia Taylor, generations of young readers have cherished the spirited Depression-era adventures, and now the Alden children’s story comes to life on stage.
- May 8-10, 15-17 — “The Piano Lesson,” by August Wilson. Directed by Kermit Thomas, this drama (part of the 10-play Pittsburgh Cycle, which includes “Fences”) is set in 1936, and Boy Willie arrives in Pittsburgh from the South in a battered truck loaded with watermelons to sell. He has an opportunity to buy some land down home, but he has to come up with money quick. He wants to sell an old piano that has been in his family for generations, but he shares ownership with his sister.
- July 10-12, 17-19 — “Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks” by Richard Alfieri. In this comedy, directed by Jennifer Kingry, Lily, an aging but formidable retiree, hires Michael, an acerbic dance instructor, to give her dance lessons in her condo in St. Petersburg Beach, Fla. Antagonism between a gay man and the wife of a Southern Baptist minister gives way to profound compatibility.
- Sept. 11-13, 18-19 — “Dogfight,” a musical by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Peter Duchan. Directed by Kelsey Walljasper, and from the writers of “The Greatest Showman,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” and “La La Land,” it's Nov. 21, 1963. On the eve of their deployment to a small but growing conflict in Southeast Asia, three young Marines set out for one final boys' night of debauchery, partying and maybe a little trouble.
- Nov. 13-15, 20-22 — “You Can't Take It With You” by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman. In this classic comedy, directed by Vicki Deusinger, the Sycamores seem mad, but it's not long before we realize that if they are mad, the rest of the world is madder. In contrast to these delightful people are the unhappy Kirbys. The plot shows how Tony, attractive young son of the Kirbys, falls in love with Alice Sycamore and brings his parents to dine on the wrong evening.
The Barn Owl shows (meant to highlight new works) are:
- March 6-8, 13-15 — “Their Town” by Alexander Richardson. Inspired by the classic “Our Town,” this play examines life, love and death in the new century. Richardson wrote and directed Playcrafters' January 2019 “(a work in progress).”
- June 5-7, 12-14 — “Princeton's Rage” by Don Faust. In this drama, Princeton Yale left his hometown of Chicago over 30 years ago, turning his back on an abusive past at the hands of his high school classmates and never looked back. But his past comes to pay him a visit, in the form of one of his former tormentors.
- Aug. 7-9, 14-16 — “The Whistleblower's Dilemma” by Jim Sederquist. Man finds fraud in factory. Fraudster frames man. Man conspires with friend on new fraud to frame fraudster and save factory. Concurrently, investigator suspects fraud in factory. Investigator invited by friend’s sister to visit town, but investigator’s manager forbids investigator from inquiring about fraud at factory.
- Oct. 9-11, 16-18 — “Four Stories” by Robert Greve. In this comedy, Nicole and Mitchell Owens are selling their family’s mansion in hopes to discover more about life outside of their childhood home. With the help from lifelong friend and Realtor Cece, they start to host open houses. Mitchell is ready to pursuit life while Nicole is stuck in the past holding onto memories.
Playcrafters board president Cynthia Taylor said this week that all the Barn Owl playwrights were local. Greve, who just started his freshman year of college at Kirkwood, was a senior at Davenport West High School when he submitted his script.
“Having this many originals is very unusual,” Taylor said. “In 2019, we produced one of the first originals Playcrafters has ever produced. We felt it went really well, but based on feedback we thought it would be important to pair them with directors rather than ask our playwright to direct their own works.
“This allows for the productions to become complete original works from the ground up. Between the success of January’s original, and the wonderful original submissions, we felt like it would be an amazing opportunity for our theater community to do an entire series of original works,” she said. “We are very excited for this new artistic adventure.”
For more information on next year's season, including planned audition dates, visit playcrafters.com.