“Alpha” is one of my 2018 favorites, which number 30 at the moment. It’s an exemplary film in a year of big-screen wonders. This is an “origins” story, not about a human being, but about the human-dog connection.
Set 20,000 years ago in what now is Europe, the tale begins with an action sequence.
Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Road”) plays Keda, who is about to hunt bison for the first time with his father Tau (Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson), who is the chief of his tribe.
Keda isn’t quick enough to stay out of the way of one of the great beasts, which, in an effort to gore the young hunter, ultimately sends him flying over the cliff.
Then the tale flashes back to a week beforehand, when Keda undergoes a coming-of-age ritual and learns about leadership from his father, who tells him about the alpha wolf they both watch while it howls.
We watch Keda’s people meet with another group before the hunt, and then the movie picks up after the accident. Keda lands unconscious on a ledge too far for Tau and his group to reach, and they leave him for dead, with Tau nearly overcome with grief.
When Keda finally comes to, the badly injured young man realizes what has happened, and that he seemingly has no escape. But he does manage to remove himself from the ledge and to face more obstacles while he tries to survive and make it home before the harsh winter arrives.
One of his first challenges is to avoid a pack of wolves that see him as injured prey. When Keda injures one of them (a real animal named Chuck, according to the credits) he feels sorry for the wolf, which certainly will die a slow death.
Keda names it Alpha. Bit by bit, they begin to heal from their injuries together and form a sort of bond, although the wolf growls when Keda gets too close. Ultimately, the two become friends, with one of the most compelling moments the first game of “fetch” ever played.
Subtitles translate a language the characters speak that is based on what early people might have spoken.
The movie is directed deftly by Albert Hughes. With his twin brother Allen Hughes he has wrought other wonderful films, including “Menace II Society” and “From Hell.” The siblings always have been marvelous at capturing detail in environments, whether it’s a contemporary urban setting or Victorian-era London. This time, Hughes gives us a glimpse of a world unspoiled by humans.
This is a must-see for dog-lovers as well as families with older children who will appreciate the themes of empathy, innovation and what makes a leader.